Player turns $9 into $1.1M jackpot on Strip slot machine

An anonymous slots player turned $9 into $1.1 million on the Strip last week.

A lucky player at the Encore won $1,183,314.91 on a Wheel of Diamond Spins™ 2x Wilds slots machine at Encore on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (International Game Technology)

A slots player turned $9 into $1.1 million on the Strip last week.

An anonymous guest at Encore on Thursday won $1,183,314.91 on a Wheel of Diamond Spins™ 2x Wilds slot machine — the first jackpot to hit on the machine in 2025, according to gaming machine manufacturer International Game Technology.

We have our first One Million+ dollar jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Slots in 2025! 🎉

The lucky player won $1,183,314.91 at the Encore Las Vegas on a $9 bet playing Wheel of Fortune Diamond Spins 2x Wilds Slots. Please help us congratulate the winner! #IGT #IGTGaming @wynnlasvegas pic.twitter.com/oyRJEHaFs4 — IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) January 15, 2025

