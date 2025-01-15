60°F
Casinos & Gaming

Player turns $9 into $1.1M jackpot on Strip slot machine

A lucky player at the Encore won $1,183,314.91 on a Wheel of Diamond Spins™ 2x Wilds slots machine at Encore on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (International Game Technology)
A lucky player at the Encore won $1,183,314.91 on a Wheel of Diamond Spins™ 2x Wilds slots machine at Encore on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (International Game Technology)
January 15, 2025 - 3:33 pm
January 15, 2025 - 3:33 pm
 

A slots player turned $9 into $1.1 million on the Strip last week.

An anonymous guest at Encore on Thursday won $1,183,314.91 on a Wheel of Diamond Spins™ 2x Wilds slot machine — the first jackpot to hit on the machine in 2025, according to gaming machine manufacturer International Game Technology.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

