jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

Player wins six-figure jackpot at off-Strip casino ahead of holiday weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 1:24 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2022 - 1:28 pm
A lucky winner won $103,086.93 at Aliante Hotel + Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Courtesy o ...
A lucky winner won $103,086.93 at Aliante Hotel + Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Courtesy of Boyd Gaming)
Aliante casino-hotel is seen on Tuesday, April 26, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las ...
Aliante casino-hotel is seen on Tuesday, April 26, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A jackpot winner at Aliante has much to be grateful for this week.

A player hit a $103,086.93 jackpot on a Dancing Drums machine Tuesday. The player, who is an Aliante regular, placed a $8.80 bet on the machine and hit a mega jackpot.

The regular previously won a total of $7,000 this month between four big wins before hitting the six-figure jackpot right before Thanksgiving weekend, according to an Aliante news release.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Another big Aliante win. Some slots games are just named appropriately.

Binion’s

Big score on Triple Double Diamond, and a tip of the cap to Yvette.

California

Visitors from Hawai’i are fond of the Cal.

Cannery

How do they know when payday is?

Fremont

Megabucks obviously tired of Powerball getting all the big publicity.

Gold Coast

Four big-time winners here.

Main Street Station

Roll Tide? War Eagle? Eh, we’ll go with congrats!

The Orleans

So, upper left corner. Got it.

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Carole B.!

Plaza

Patricia shows off her big win on Dragon Link-Golden Century!

Railroad Pass

No mythical win here.

Rampart

An eclectic grouping of winners here.

Sahara

Stacey’s got it going on!

Sam’s Town

Daniel and Marybeth found a hot machine!

Way to go, April!

Suncoast

Seeing is believing.

Spend $1, get some more.

Westgate

Congratulations to these slots tournament victors.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

