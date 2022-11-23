Player wins six-figure jackpot at off-Strip casino ahead of holiday weekend

A jackpot winner at the Aliante has much to be grateful for this week.

A lucky winner won $103,086.93 at Aliante Hotel + Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Courtesy of Boyd Gaming)

Aliante casino-hotel is seen on Tuesday, April 26, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A jackpot winner at Aliante has much to be grateful for this week.

A player hit a $103,086.93 jackpot on a Dancing Drums machine Tuesday. The player, who is an Aliante regular, placed a $8.80 bet on the machine and hit a mega jackpot.

The regular previously won a total of $7,000 this month between four big wins before hitting the six-figure jackpot right before Thanksgiving weekend, according to an Aliante news release.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Another big Aliante win. Some slots games are just named appropriately.

This guest prospered after this win on Prosperity Link! 🤯 Congrats on the $18k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ogPKiNt9hP — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 14, 2022

Binion’s

Big score on Triple Double Diamond, and a tip of the cap to Yvette.

A couple of big wins from this weekend👇 Yvette, just sat down and won $2554.64 playing Buffalo Gold. 🐃 Another lucky winner was playing $.25 Spitfire Triple Double Diamond and lined up the correct combo for a big-time $10,010 payday! Stop by to see if you’re next🌟 pic.twitter.com/eAFOLGJDEG — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 14, 2022

California

Visitors from Hawai’i are fond of the Cal.

$1.80 set things ablaze in CASHNADO for this lucky winner from Hawai'i! 🌪️ How about this SCORCHING $14,765 win?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J9QfLtFONM — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 15, 2022

Cannery

How do they know when payday is?

Pay day came a little early for this guest! Congrats on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/0vUBio8nTS — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 15, 2022

Fremont

Megabucks obviously tired of Powerball getting all the big publicity.

MEGABUCKS naturally doles out MEGA WINS. 🤑 Congratulations go out to this lucky BOYD REWARDS member from Hawai'i for this $11,271.44 win off a $3 spin! pic.twitter.com/krv8eZVKZZ — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 15, 2022

Gold Coast

Four big-time winners here.

These recent jackpot winners came out GOLDEN after recent visits to Gold Coast! Congratulations to these winners including one lucky guest who turned a $0.75 bet into a $10,793 win on Buffalo Gold Revolution! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZgxBrq4Yjd — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 16, 2022

Main Street Station

Roll Tide? War Eagle? Eh, we’ll go with congrats!

$9 spins did nothing to faze this lucky winner from Alabama 👀 They found their $30,347.16 POT O' GOLD! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/x9Wt9pAqp1 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 15, 2022

The Orleans

So, upper left corner. Got it.

Now this is a 🔟 out of 🔟 you love to see! Congratulations to this lucky winner who turned a $0.20 bet into a $15,000 win! pic.twitter.com/rQr3ySk967 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 14, 2022

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Carole B.!

Hitting a jackpot is a sure way to start #LivingTheGoodLife! Congrats to Carole B. on winning $17,775.73 playing Legend of Nian. 🐉 #Jackpot #VegasCasino #CasinoWin pic.twitter.com/kGUWIt2g7Q — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 13, 2022

Plaza

Patricia shows off her big win on Dragon Link-Golden Century!

Big Winner Alert! Patricia was betting $2.50 on Golden Century and collected all 15 orbs to win the Grand progressive of $15,154! Congrats on your win! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/CXDjJ6aEzr — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) November 16, 2022

Railroad Pass

No mythical win here.

Rampart

An eclectic grouping of winners here.

Sahara

Stacey’s got it going on!

Nice $11,116 jackpot Stacey, congratulations! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/X6wfwjsnoQ — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) November 16, 2022

Sam’s Town

Daniel and Marybeth found a hot machine!

Daniel and his wife Marybeth were celebrating their anniversary and decided to pop into Sam's Town for dinner and a movie. Much to their delight, a big $10,197.15 win off a $1.80 bet was on the menu! This 'Payday-Happy Birthday' machine is on 🔥! A month ago it hit for $10,047! pic.twitter.com/6OF10Uzf9l — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 16, 2022

Way to go, April!

April was the lucky winner of a progressive jackpot on Wealth of Coins for $12,732.63! Congratulations on your pot of gold April! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/HfUxcpb3a3 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 16, 2022

Suncoast

Seeing is believing.

Picture this…

You bet $2.50 and get dealt a Royal Flush on Five Play Poker! 💲 pic.twitter.com/nO1ZUGO9jA — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 13, 2022

Spend $1, get some more.

When a dollar turns into a blessing! pic.twitter.com/imFItlmawA — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 12, 2022

Westgate

Congratulations to these slots tournament victors.

This past weekend we held the finale to our Legends Slot Tournament 🎰 Congratulations to our winners 🏆 A special shout out to our first place Legends Champion, Lorie, who walked away with $30,000 in free slot play and the Legends Championship Belt! pic.twitter.com/p1vn0u0lGy — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 16, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.