Casinos & Gaming

Players reap $810K in weekend jackpots from Strip resorts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2023 - 3:58 pm
 
Douglas Zuckermann of San Bruno, Calif., won a $372,890 Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultima ...
Douglas Zuckermann of San Bruno, Calif., won a $372,890 Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker at O’Sheas Irish Pub inside The Linq Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Entertainment properties were busy handing out jackpots on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend.

Three video poker players, a slots player and a man playing poker at the table won more than $810,000 combined at three Caesars properties.

Friday the 13th was lucky for a Caesars Rewards member who won a $100,000 jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace at around 5 p.m.

Several hours later at 11 p.m., another Caesars Rewards member won a slots jackpot worth $146,358.

Two days later, on Sunday, a third Caesars Palace guest left with $100,000 after hitting a video poker jackpot.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., Caesars Rewards member Douglas Zuckermann of San Bruno, Calif., won a $372,890 Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker at O’Sheas Irish Pub inside The Linq Hotel.

Zuckermann said he was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and won the jackpot after flipping over a royal flush after his fourth hand. He plans on using the winnings to pay off his student loans.

On Sunday at 11 p.m., Ryley Koch, a Caesars Rewards member from South Carolina, hit a $94,613 Mega Progressive jackpot playing Let It Ride poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Koch said he was visiting Las Vegas to golf and gamble and won the jackpot with a royal flush after 15 minutes at the table.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

