Plaza launches MaskOnMeetOn campaign

The plan to host meetings does not include rapid testing.

The Plaza’s 30,000 square feet of convention space allows for mandatory social distancing and can be transformed into smaller spaces with floor-to-ceiling sound buffering air walls to better separate groups. In addition to three standalone meeting rooms, the 19,000 square foot Sierra Ballroom can be divided into 10 rooms. (The Plaza)

Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A downtown hotel-casino announced Monday its plans to once again host meetings and events.

The Plaza will reopen its convention space to guests now that Gov. Steve Sisolak eased COVID-19 restrictions to allow for larger meetings and gatherings.

Plaza, home to downtown’s largest ballroom, has deemed the plan #MaskOnMeetOn, according to a press release.

The plan includes mask wearing, cleaning and physical distancing and follows plans put forth last week by MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd, which included rapid testing.

“The Plaza offers beautiful, updated convention space and a team of dedicated meeting planners and hospitality professionals to meet the needs of any event,” CEO Jonathan Jossel said. “As Las Vegas welcomes back conventions, we have created our #MaskOnMeetOn plan to provide peace of mind to event organizers and attendees that their health and safety is our priority, and their event can be held safely, comfortably and with the professional expertise they have come to expect at the Plaza.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.