Plaza offering ‘Hard Hat’ specials for local construction workers

The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas is offering “Hard Hat Specials” on food, drinks and play for local construction workers.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting many businesses on pause, construction has continued at various projects across the Las Vegas Valley.

Thursday through Aug. 31, the hotel-casino is offering local construction workers a free Bud, Bud Light or Pacifico at the Omaha Bar, along with $10 free slot play if they present their work badge to an attendant at the rewards players club.

Several food outlets in the property will also offer specials to those who show construction work badges, including a buy-one, get-one-free deal on cheese pizza slices at Pop Up Pizza; a $4.99 lunch combo at Fresh Mexican Grill that includes two chicken tacos, rice, beans and a fountain soda; and 20 percent off any sandwich or wrap at the Coffee Bar.

“Construction workers are the backbone of our economy and are building the future of our great city, which is especially important now during these challenging economic times,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a Thursday news release. “We want to recognize their work with fun offers that give them a place to unwind, play and eat when their shift is over.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.