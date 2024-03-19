‘Remain relevant and fresh’: Summerlin-area casino plans major renovation

Boyd Gaming says the renovations at the 23-year-old property will take about two years to complete.

Suncoast's casino floor will also get a transformation, including stone pathways around the perimeter and cutways. The entire casino remodel is expected to take about two years and will be done in phases. (Rendering courtesy of Boyd Gaming)

Boyd Gaming will renovate the Suncoast casino in northwest Las Vegas, adding a 70-seat center bar to the property. The entire casino remodel is expected to take about two years and will be done in phases. (Rendering courtesy of Boyd Gaming)

Suncoast resort-casino will move and renovate its bingo room to the property's first floor, near the main parking garage entrance. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2025. (Rendering courtesy of Boyd Gaming)

Suncoast will renovate its hotel check-in to match the modernized look. The entire casino remodel is expected to take about two years and will be done in phases. (Rendering courtesy of Boyd Gaming)

Suncoast resort-casino will remodel and expand its second floor meeting space, about doubling the capacity. The entire casino remodel is expected to take about two years and will be done in phases. (Rendering courtesy of Boyd Gaming)

Pearl Brescia, director of marketing for Suncoast hotel-casino, moves aside a photo showing the current casino with renderings of future renovations above at a press conference at Suncoast hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Suncoast will transform its 23-year-old property with major renovations to its sportsbook, bingo room and more in a multiyear redesign project, operators Boyd Gaming announced Tuesday.

The Summerlin-area casino on Alta Drive will start by shutting down its showroom on Wednesday to move its sportsbook to the spot, creating a stadium-style setup that’s expected to open by football season this fall, executives said at a media preview event. Then it’ll move its bingo room — currently located on the second floor — to the former sportsbook space on the property’s first floor, near the west parking garage. That project is expected to be complete by summer 2025.

Steve Schutte, Boyd’s executive vice president of operations, said the propertywide changes are expected to take about two years to complete and began with the renovation of the high-limit slot room and introduction of the William B’s Steakhouse in late 2023. Schutte declined to specify how much the company expects to spend on the renovations because the design process is incomplete.

“We want to make sure that our properties remain relevant and fresh, and there’s always something new in the market,” Schutte said. “Customer preferences and desires change over time, and we need to make sure that our properties adjust to that and change with the needs of our customers.”

Boyd executives said the planned design of the renovation will elevate a modern look and brighten the current Mediterranean look.

Other changes planned for the property include an update and expansion of Suncoast’s second-floor meeting space; renovations to the bowling center, food hall and hotel check-in; adding a 70-seat raised center bar; and a transformation of the casino floor.

Schutte said the wide-ranging changes are meant to repurpose much of the spaces around Suncoast. Moving the bingo room downstairs gives guests better access and allows Boyd to nearly double the meeting and convention space. The future food hall — whose timeline has not been set — will take place of a sports bar and part of the shuttered buffet space. The sportsbook moving into the former showroom allows them to construct an amphitheaterlike design, while the current book has some lounge chairs and some desks.

“This will be a much more functional use of the space,” Schutte said. “That (the showroom) we used a few times a month. This will be used every day.”

There are no changes planned to the on-site movie theater, Cinemark Century Suncoast 16, which was last updated with luxury seating pre-pandemic.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.