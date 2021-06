Check out the scene from the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on the Strip.

People walk around The District during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening fireworks show from Maggiano's Little Italy at the Fashion Show Mall on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A large crowd gathers to enter Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic backs up during the Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening along the Strip on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Confetti goes off as the ribbon is cut to mark the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Hilton arrive for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk into The District as the doors open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People gamble on the casino floor as Resorts World Las Vegas opens to the public on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People mingle and drink cocktails by a bar at the Famous Foods Street Eats area during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People toast and mingle at Gatsby's cocktail lounge during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People mingle at the Crystal Bar during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk into The District as the doors open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Danielle Aveyard poses for a portrait during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A pair of Rolls-Royce Phantoms are seen at the Crockfords porte-cochere on the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People drink and mingle at Gatsby's cocktail lounge during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Steve Aoki checks out the scene during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak greets attendees during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Resorts World Las Vegas ahead of its opening to the public later that evening on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Beth Burdick, left, and Mark Gierth, both of Las Vegas, photograph Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. The couple waited to enter the resort at its 11 p.m. opening to the public. "I'm excited to see what you actually get for $4.5 billion dollars," said Gierth. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening fireworks show from Maggiano's Little Italy at the Fashion Show Mall on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thousands celebrated during the opening of the newest hotel in Las Vegas, the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas. It’s the first new resort on the Strip since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened in 2010.

