Restaurants at Wynn’s Boston property can sell takeout beer, wine

Encore Boston Harbor needed permission from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to sell takout wine and malted beverages and the board unanimously approved the request.

Sinatra restaurant at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. during a news conference, Friday, June 21, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. local time. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Three restaurants operating at Encore Boston Harbor will be able to sell takeout beer and wine in sealed containers, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission agreed Wednesday.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. requested permission to sell wine and malted beverages as part of a food transaction at its Mystique, Red 8 and Rare Steakhouse restaurants through legislation approved by Massachusetts lawmakers earlier this year.

The Gaming Commission approved the request unanimously.

The restaurants are allowed to sell takeout meals, and Wynn officials said casino patrons are doing that more frequently since regulators earlier this month began requiring that casinos close their doors at 9:30 nightly in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

