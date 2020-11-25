44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Restaurants at Wynn’s Boston property can sell takeout beer, wine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 8:57 am
 
Sinatra restaurant at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. during a news conference, Friday, ...
Sinatra restaurant at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. during a news conference, Friday, June 21, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. local time. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Three restaurants operating at Encore Boston Harbor will be able to sell takeout beer and wine in sealed containers, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission agreed Wednesday.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. requested permission to sell wine and malted beverages as part of a food transaction at its Mystique, Red 8 and Rare Steakhouse restaurants through legislation approved by Massachusetts lawmakers earlier this year.

The Gaming Commission approved the request unanimously.

The restaurants are allowed to sell takeout meals, and Wynn officials said casino patrons are doing that more frequently since regulators earlier this month began requiring that casinos close their doors at 9:30 nightly in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
2
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
3
Woman gave ‘vampire facials,’ posed as nurse, police say
Woman gave ‘vampire facials,’ posed as nurse, police say
4
Regulator gives guidance to casinos for new capacity restrictions
Regulator gives guidance to casinos for new capacity restrictions
5
Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada
Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST