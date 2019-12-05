Sale of Rio hotel in Las Vegas closes for $516.3M

Dreamscape is the new owner of the Rio.

Rio on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Caesars Entertainment Corp. completed the $516.3 million sale of Rio Thursday afternoon.

The company had previously announced the sale of the 2,500-room hotel and casino in September. Dreamscape Companies, owned and controlled by Eric Birnbaum, purchased the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

