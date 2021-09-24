San Manuel tribe rebrands flagship casino in Southern California

The San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, will go forward as Yaamava’ Resort Casino at San Manuel, the owner of the Palms in Las Vegas announced Friday.

San Manuel Casino in Highland, California. (San Manuel Casino)

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is rebranding its flagship casino as the tribe eyes future growth.

The tribe is reintroducing its San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, as Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, the casino’s operating group announced Friday. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority said the property’s new name and logo — yucca plant fronds in a Y-shaped, woven-basket pattern — are an homage to the San Manuel Band’s ancestral lands and people.

“Today marks a new chapter of rebirth and boundless potential, so we have given our property a new name — Yaamava’ — the Serrano word for ‘spring,’” San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairman Ken Ramirez said in a written statement. “We are immensely grateful to our tribal citizens, the thousands of San Manuel team members and millions of valued guests over the years, all of whom helped make this moment possible.”

In May, the tribe announced it had struck a deal with Red Rock Resorts to buy the Palms off-Strip resort in Las Vegas. The $650-million sale is expected to close later this year.

Yaamava’ Resort’s new name debuted ahead of the property’s new 17-floor hotel, expected to open in December. The hotel will feature 432 guest rooms, 127 of which will be suites, a pool deck with seven private cabanas and more food options.

The hotel represents the second of a three-phase expansion project. The tribe earlier this year expanded the casino to include more than 6,500 slot machines, an additional high-limit gaming room, three shops and new bars and restaurants. A 2,800-seat entertainment venue will be completed next year.

The San Manuel tribe will continue owning and operating the property. Yaamava’ Resort’s name change “allows the tribe to pursue additional growth opportunities and serve the community under the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians enterprise,” it said in a news release.

“Yaamava’ Resort & Casino will redefine the thrilling experiences our guests have come accustomed to and provide the highest level of service excellence in the casino and hospitality industry,” said Peter Arceo, resort general manager.

Yaamava’ Resort is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles and first opened as a bingo hall in 1986. The property is a top-10 private employer in San Bernardino County that is expected to employ more than 6,000 people by the end of 2021.

