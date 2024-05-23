Slots player turns $25 bet into $1.2M at Nevada casino

A lucky slots player turned a $25 bet into a record-setting jackpot at a casino in Nevada.

According to a news release, the unidentified guest hit a jackpot worth $1,206,622 after placing a $25 bet while playing Aristocrat’s million dollar Golden Century Dragon Link slot machine at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno.

The property noted that the massive win marked the largest jackpot payout in the history of the Peppermill.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.