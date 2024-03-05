Slots player wins $710K on 2 jackpots at Strip casino

The wins were among several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player at Caesars Palace won a combined $710,000 on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Saturday’s all right for fighting, according to Elton John. It was also all right for winning for one slots player.

The player won a combined $710,000 after hitting two jackpots at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The first jackpot hit at 5 p.m. for a $165,000. At 9:20 p.m. the same guest won an additional $545,000 on another slot jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

A quick way to start.

QUICK HIT EXPLOSION JACKPOT

BET: $2.25

WIN: $11,946.21 pic.twitter.com/Tasaq9xuU7 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 28, 2024

Durango

Nice luck here.

This lucky guest hit two jackpots in a row 30 minutes apart on Dragon Link earlier this morning. Big bets landed Big Wins for this bettor. $13,350

$12,216.30 pic.twitter.com/ncHreG4J5Z — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 3, 2024

Ellis Island

Congratulations to Martine and a pair of other winners from our friends who also have karaoke.

Green Valley Ranch

Everything is in order now.

♠️ Sequential Royal Flush ♠️ Congrats to the lucky local who placed a $1.25 bet and hit a $18,679.25 JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/s5mjZUozIp — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 29, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

“I’d like to be/under the sea …”

One lucky winner took a chance on our Octopus Gold machine & it paid off to the tune of $13k! Who's next?! #jackpot #VivaLasOYO #SlotMachines #VegasBaby pic.twitter.com/s5iYEKIlLF — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 3, 2024

Palms

Still a fan of the postcards.

cue the confetti! 🎊 shortest month, biggest win! HUGE congrats. 💰 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/mpDAA80ftZ#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/P4hjKUyXGm — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 28, 2024

Rampart

A local slots player won a $26,267.20 jackpot Thursday while playing a Buffalo Grand Deluxe machine.

Rio

Congrats, Brad!

When they're hot, they're hot. For the second time in 5 days our table games progressive jackpot has been hit. Brad from Alabama just won $45,000 on his $5.00 side bet with nearly an identical hand as our previous winner. 💰 #LuckyStacks #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/9ln9n1OZ2l — Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) February 29, 2024

The Strat

Way to go, Gina!

Cheers to Gina's incredible $38,000 win on our Mariachi Party machine! 🎉💰 #JackpotWinner pic.twitter.com/JfA3JmFzkg — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) February 28, 2024

Sunset Station

A fine return off a $25 spin.

🚂💲 CASH EXPRESS LUXURY LINE JACKPOT 💲🚂 Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $12,300 with a $25 bet 🤗🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/HVANbZU6JL — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 29, 2024

Wonder what happened here.

⚡💰 WONDER 4 BOOST GOLD JACKPOT 💰⚡ Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $12,058.85 with a $12 bet 😁👍🆗 pic.twitter.com/JggMtS0iMc — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 1, 2024

And more winners.

🐉💰 DRAGON CASH JACKPOT 💰🐉 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the major & winning $10,600 with a $12.50 bet 😄👍👍 pic.twitter.com/0Nj6hjBWsA — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 3, 2024

Tuscany

Hurray, Dion!

Congratulations to Dion taking home $22,327 and another lucky local who is taking home $12,075! 🎉 Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #tuscanylv #jackpotwinner #DavinciRewards pic.twitter.com/gRonS0pe1c — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) February 27, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.