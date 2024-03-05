50°F
Casinos & Gaming

Slots player wins $710K on 2 jackpots at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2024 - 6:31 am
 
A slots player at Caesars Palace won a combined $710,000 on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Saturday’s all right for fighting, according to Elton John. It was also all right for winning for one slots player.

The player won a combined $710,000 after hitting two jackpots at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The first jackpot hit at 5 p.m. for a $165,000. At 9:20 p.m. the same guest won an additional $545,000 on another slot jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

A quick way to start.

Durango

Nice luck here.

Ellis Island

Congratulations to Martine and a pair of other winners from our friends who also have karaoke.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Green Valley Ranch

Everything is in order now.

Oyo Las Vegas

“I’d like to be/under the sea …”

Palms

Still a fan of the postcards.

Rampart

A local slots player won a $26,267.20 jackpot Thursday while playing a Buffalo Grand Deluxe machine.

Rio

Congrats, Brad!

The Strat

Way to go, Gina!

Sunset Station

A fine return off a $25 spin.

Wonder what happened here.

And more winners.

Tuscany

Hurray, Dion!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

