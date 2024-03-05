Slots player wins $710K on 2 jackpots at Strip casino
The wins were among several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Saturday’s all right for fighting, according to Elton John. It was also all right for winning for one slots player.
The player won a combined $710,000 after hitting two jackpots at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The first jackpot hit at 5 p.m. for a $165,000. At 9:20 p.m. the same guest won an additional $545,000 on another slot jackpot.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
A quick way to start.
QUICK HIT EXPLOSION JACKPOT
BET: $2.25
WIN: $11,946.21 pic.twitter.com/Tasaq9xuU7
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 28, 2024
Durango
Nice luck here.
This lucky guest hit two jackpots in a row 30 minutes apart on Dragon Link earlier this morning. Big bets landed Big Wins for this bettor.
$13,350
$12,216.30 pic.twitter.com/ncHreG4J5Z
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 3, 2024
Ellis Island
Congratulations to Martine and a pair of other winners from our friends who also have karaoke.
Green Valley Ranch
Everything is in order now.
♠️ Sequential Royal Flush ♠️
Congrats to the lucky local who placed a $1.25 bet and hit a $18,679.25 JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/s5mjZUozIp
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 29, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
“I’d like to be/under the sea …”
One lucky winner took a chance on our Octopus Gold machine & it paid off to the tune of $13k! Who's next?! #jackpot #VivaLasOYO #SlotMachines #VegasBaby pic.twitter.com/s5iYEKIlLF
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 3, 2024
Palms
Still a fan of the postcards.
cue the confetti! 🎊 shortest month, biggest win! HUGE congrats. 💰
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/mpDAA80ftZ#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/P4hjKUyXGm
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 28, 2024
Rampart
A local slots player won a $26,267.20 jackpot Thursday while playing a Buffalo Grand Deluxe machine.
Rio
Congrats, Brad!
When they're hot, they're hot.
For the second time in 5 days our table games progressive jackpot has been hit.
Brad from Alabama just won $45,000 on his $5.00 side bet with nearly an identical hand as our previous winner. 💰 #LuckyStacks #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/9ln9n1OZ2l
— Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) February 29, 2024
The Strat
Way to go, Gina!
Cheers to Gina's incredible $38,000 win on our Mariachi Party machine! 🎉💰 #JackpotWinner pic.twitter.com/JfA3JmFzkg
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) February 28, 2024
Sunset Station
A fine return off a $25 spin.
🚂💲 CASH EXPRESS LUXURY LINE JACKPOT 💲🚂
Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $12,300 with a $25 bet 🤗🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/HVANbZU6JL
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 29, 2024
Wonder what happened here.
⚡💰 WONDER 4 BOOST GOLD JACKPOT 💰⚡
Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $12,058.85 with a $12 bet 😁👍🆗 pic.twitter.com/JggMtS0iMc
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 1, 2024
And more winners.
🐉💰 DRAGON CASH JACKPOT 💰🐉
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the major & winning $10,600 with a $12.50 bet 😄👍👍 pic.twitter.com/0Nj6hjBWsA
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 3, 2024
Tuscany
Hurray, Dion!
Congratulations to Dion taking home $22,327 and another lucky local who is taking home $12,075! 🎉 Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #tuscanylv #jackpotwinner #DavinciRewards pic.twitter.com/gRonS0pe1c
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) February 27, 2024
