SLS Las Vegas offering ‘Cyber Madness’ resort fees break

The resort on Wednesday announced that online bookings through Monday, often referred to as “Cyber Monday,” the online version of Black Friday, would not charge a resort fee.

The SLS Las Vegas Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The SLS Las Vegas is offering “Cyber Madness” room deals that aim at the heart of a policy that has irritated some Las Vegas visitors — resort fees.

SLS usually charges a $36 resort fee that, with taxes, costs a guest an extra $40.76 a night.

Deals available through 11:59 p.m., Monday also include a $25 credit per stay on all bookings in the property’s Grand Tower and a $50 credit per stay on all suite reservations on bookings through March 31.

A two-day minimum stay and three-day advanced booking is required to get the deal, which has some blackout dates and isn’t available for groups or persons attending meetings and conventions.

SLS is one of the few Strip resorts that doesn’t charge for parking.

A New York University study said U.S. hotels were expected to generate more than $2.7 billion in resort fees in 2017.

Treasure Island, which normally charges a $37-a-night resort fee, also is offering a “resort-fee optional” special to loyalty club members that deletes the charge in exchange for giving up in-room WiFi, daily fitness center access, one two-for-one cocktail purchase per stay, and other amenities.

