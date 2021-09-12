Stan Mallin, Gaming Hall of Famer, dies at 98

Stan Mallin, a Las Vegas hotel and casino developer who was inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame in 2019, has died.

Sandra and Stan Mallin (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Stan Mallin, a Las Vegas hotel and casino developer who was inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame in 2019, died on Saturday night, according to his wife, Sandra Mallin. He was 98.

A pioneer in the Las Vegas hotel scene, Stan Mallin met his longtime business partner Jay Sarno when the two were college roommates. After serving in the army, he and Sarno visited Las Vegas on a “junket,” Sandra Mallin told the Review-Journal on Sunday.

“They were shocked that there were no hotels and upscale stuff,” she said. “And they had this vision of creating something.”

The two would create Caesars Palace in 1966, but later sold it after the gas shortage at the time made it difficult to keep the business afloat. They also founded Circus Circus.

An avid golfer, Stan met Sandra while on the course. They were married for 39 years. They later founded the Sandra and Stanley Mallin Early Childhood Center at Temple Beth Sholom in 2000.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday morning.

“He was just a gentleman. An unassuming, quiet man. One of the gaming pioneers,” Sandra Mallin said. “Lowkey, always lowkey, but very generous.”

