Casinos & Gaming

Strip employees could win cars, cash prizes for working F1 weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 12:54 pm
 
Visitors to the Strip check out the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard that will be part of the rac ...
Visitors to the Strip check out the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard that will be part of the racetrack for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Several resort operators are using prize incentive programs — including the chance to win luxury cars — to encourage their staff to work during this weekend’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Caesars Entertainment and The Venetian are offering large cash and comp prizes for workers who attend all their scheduled or on-call shifts during the race week, according to internal communications from the companies. The Venetian’s $250,000 “Race to the Finish giveaway” program includes cash prizes from $500 to $10,000 and a grand prize of a new Tesla Model 3 or $25,000 cash option.

To be eligible, hourly Venetian workers must work each and every scheduled or on-call shift between Sunday night and the night of Monday, Nov. 20.

“It is incredibly important for us to show our gratitude and appreciation to our Team Members after a year of hard work, commitment, flexibility, and patience,” a spokesperson for The Venetian said in a statement Wednesday. “We want the prizes and experiences for our Team Members to be over-the-top and reflect the same excitement that our guests will enjoy during this iconic week in Las Vegas. Our Team Members are the most integral part of showcasing this resort and this destination on the world’s main stage, and we are incredibly proud of their resilience and determination to make this the most incredible event that Las Vegas has ever hosted.”

A similar program for Caesars workers offers tens of thousands in prizes, including comps for spas and restaurants on Caesars properties, according to an internal communications video posted Thursday on YouTube.

Caesars did not respond immediately respond to requests for comment. After the Review-Journal sought comment from the company Wednesday, the video was made private.

In that video, regional president Sean McBurney describes the prizes and encourages the workforce to offer strong service during race weekend — while standing in front of the grand prize, a 2024 BMW X3.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

