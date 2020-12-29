Strip gaming win continues to trail other markets in November

Dependent on fly-in traffic more than other markets across the state, Strip win was down 32.5 percent in November compared with the same month in 2019.

Gaming win on the Strip continues to lag behind other state markets, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

The board said win was down 32.5 percent to $349.8 million in November. For the first five months of the fiscal year that began in July, Strip win was 36.1 percent below totals from the same months in 2019, the highest decline among 20 markets monitored by the Control Board.

Strip casino operators have lamented their financial circumstances since the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Casinos statewide are only allowed to operate at 25 percent of their capacities because of health and safety restrictions imposed by the state to stop the spread of the virus. It impacts Strip properties more because they are so dependent on fly-in traffic from around the world.

McCarran International Airport on Monday reported passenger counts down by more than half for the month of November.

