Strip slots player turns $9 into $1.4M jackpot

The guest was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune 2X Wilds when the Wheel Bonus Spin activated the progressive jackpot for a payout of $1,426,361.

An anonymous slot player turned a $9 bet into $1.4 million plus while playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune 2X Wilds at The Venetian on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (The Venetian)

A $9 bet became more than $1.4 million for an anonymous slots player at The Venetian on Tuesday.

No other details were available.

