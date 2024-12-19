Strip slots player turns $9 into $1.4M jackpot

58°F
Casinos & Gaming

An anonymous slot player turned a $9 bet into $1.4 million plus while playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune 2X Wilds at The Venetian on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (The Venetian)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2024 - 4:35 pm
 

A $9 bet became more than $1.4 million for an anonymous slots player at The Venetian on Tuesday.

The guest was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune 2X Wilds when the Wheel Bonus Spin activated the progressive jackpot for a payout of $1,426,361.

No other details were available.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

