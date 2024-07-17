Texas man claims $122k slot win at Strip resort
The unidentified man won $122,720 with three wild panels on the Monte Carlo Spin & Win slot game.
A visitor from Texas found a treasure at Treasure Island on Tuesday.
No other details were available.
