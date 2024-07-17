109°F
Texas man claims $122k slot win at Strip resort

A visitor from Texas wins over $122K on slot machine at Treasure Island on July 16, 2024.
A visitor from Texas wins over $122K on slot machine at Treasure Island on July 16, 2024. (Treasure Island)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 3:59 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2024 - 4:03 pm

A visitor from Texas found a treasure at Treasure Island on Tuesday.

The unidentified man won $122,720 with three wild panels on the Monte Carlo Spin & Win slot game.

No other details were available.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

