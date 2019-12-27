The Flamingo celebrates 73 years on the Las Vegas Strip

Mobster Bugsy Siegel opened the Flamingo Hotel Casino on Dec. 26, 1946. Take a look back at some of the Flamingo’s history in photos.

This historic photo shows the Flamingo hotel as it appeared in the 1950s. (Courtesy Nevada State Museum)

Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, who invisioned and operated The Flamingo hotel-casino is shown in this undated historic photograph from the Las Vegas News Bureau. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

This March, 1982, file photo shows Flamingo Hilton in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A vintage Flamingo Hotel Las Vegas postcard shows Gloria Mancilla in the far right side. Mancilla, better known as Gloria White, performed in well-know shows including "Follies Bergere at the Tropicana Hotel and Lido de Paris at the Stardust. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

This November 1995 photo shows Flamingo Hilton in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This Oct. 20, 1995 file photo shows the Flamingo Hilton tropical landscape in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

This 1997 photo shows the images of a commemorative plaque located at the Flamingo Hilton. The plaque is attached to a stone monument that pays tribute to Bugsy Siegel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Oct. 20, 2008, file photo, performers Donny Osmond and his sister Marie Osmond are shown in a building sized display on the side of the Flamingo hotel-casino to promote the "Donny & Marie" show in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

This Oct. 29, 2013, file photo shows Flamingo hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Flamingo Wildlife Habitat at the Flmaingo casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

This June 30, 2018 file photo shows Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Mobster Bugsy Siegel opened the Flamingo Hotel & Casino on Dec. 26, 1946.

Formerly known as the Fabulous Flamingo and Flamingo Hilton Las Vegas, the casino is well-known for its wildlife habitat for flamingos and tropical landscape on the Las Vegas Strip.

Take a look back at some of the Flamingo’s history in the photo gallery above.