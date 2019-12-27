The Flamingo celebrates 73 years on the Las Vegas Strip
Mobster Bugsy Siegel opened the Flamingo Hotel & Casino on Dec. 26, 1946.
Formerly known as the Fabulous Flamingo and Flamingo Hilton Las Vegas, the casino is well-known for its wildlife habitat for flamingos and tropical landscape on the Las Vegas Strip.
