Three-card poker player hits $436K jackpot at Strip casino

The man was in town to support his nephew, who was playing in the World Series of Poker.

The unidentified guest from Middle Village, New York, hit the Mega Progressive jackpot with a royal flush playing three-card poker for a win of $436,588. (Caesars Entertainment)

A poker player had everything working for him Tuesday at Paris Las Vegas.

The unidentified guest from Middle Village, New York hit the Mega Progressive jackpot with a royal flush playing three-card poker for a win of $436,588, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

He said he plans to use the money for investments.

