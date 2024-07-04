Three-card poker player hits $436K jackpot at Strip casino

89°F
Casinos & Gaming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

A poker player had everything working for him Tuesday at Paris Las Vegas.

The unidentified guest from Middle Village, New York hit the Mega Progressive jackpot with a royal flush playing three-card poker for a win of $436,588, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The man was in town to support his nephew, who was playing in the World Series of Poker.

He said he plans to use the money for investments.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

