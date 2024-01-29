69°F
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 11:08 am
 
Updated January 29, 2024 - 12:26 pm
The Tropicana is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The property is scheduled to close April 2 for demolition for construction of the Oakland Athletics’ planned ballpark on the site. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Tropicana is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The property is scheduled to close April 2 for demolition for construction of the Oakland Athletics’ planned ballpark on the site. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Tropicana Las Vegas hotel-casino on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Tropicana is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The property is scheduled to close April 2 for demolition for construction of the Oakland Athletics’ planned ballpark on the site. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Tropicana is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The property is scheduled to close April 2 for demolition for construction of the Oakland Athletics’ planned ballpark on the site. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Tropicana is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The property is scheduled to close April 2 for demolition for construction of the Oakland Athletics’ planned ballpark on the site. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Tropicana hotel-casino site, where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark, is seen on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The Tropicana hotel-casino site, where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, is seen on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The Tropicana is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The property is scheduled to close April 2 for demolition for construction of the Oakland Athletics’ planned ballpark on the site. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Tropicana is scheduled to close April 2 so preparations for a full site demolition can begin, making way for the Oakland Athletics’ planned Las Vegas ballpark.

Bally’s Corp., which owns the Tropicana, will cease operations on the closure date and relocate all bookings beyond April 2, the company announced Monday in a news release. Employees of the Rat Pack-era property were also alerted to the planned closure Monday.

The demolition process is expected to take between 9 month and a year, according to Bally’s. That includes obtaining the required permitting, removing furniture, fixtures and equipment from the resort, remediation on the site if needed and the demolition itself.

Bally’s Corp. President George Papanier calls the closure and the pending addition of the A’s planned MLB stadium and future resort “the next chapter” for the company.

”This is an incredible accomplishment for us as we continue to expand our global footprint and strengthen our sports portfolio, which already includes our digital sportsbook, Bally Bet, and numerous marketing partnerships with professional teams, and leagues,” Papanier said in a statement. “We thank our stakeholders, partners, the city of Las Vegas, Clark County, and the state of Nevada for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. owns the 35-acre site where the Tropicana sits, located on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and the hotel’s namesake Tropicana Avenue. Bally’s in 2021 entered a 50-year ground lease with GLPI for the site, for $10.5 million annually.

GLPI is contributing 9 acres of land on the site where the A’s will construct their $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark. Plans call for construction on the stadium to begin in April 2025 and be completed in time for the 2028 MLB season.

Bally’s plans to construct a resort on the remaining acreage at the site, with those plans scheduled to ramp up once the A’s ballpark plans are finalized.

A’s owner John Fisher said last week that artist renderings depicting the team’s ballpark and Bally’s resort were in the process of being designed.

The scheduled closure date falls one day short of the Trop’s 67th birthday, as it opened on April 3, 1957. At that time the property cost $15 million to build and was the most expensive casino on the Strip.

MLB owners in November unanimously approved of the A’s Las Vegas relocation.

The A’s are in the process of finalizing multiple ballpark agreements with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, the public entity that will oversee the construction and operation of the ballpark. Those agreements must be completed and approved by the stadium authority before the $380 million in public funding earmarked last summer by Senate Bill 1 would be made available.

The A’s will be on the hook for the remaining $1 billion-plus on the project’s budget. Fisher noted that will be paid equity from his family and that he was also interested in potentially raising capital by bringing in local investors to the team.

Bally’s plans to assist its 700 employees in their transition, including offering severance packages to eligible employees and opportunities within other Bally’s properties.

Bally’s plans to open a transition resource center which will provide additional resources for employees including job placement and unemployment assistance.

“Our leadership and HR teams are working closely with property leadership to assist all team members through this transition period,” Papanier said in a memo to employees.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

