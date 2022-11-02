Venetian considers property upgrades, bonuses for 7K employees

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has recommended approval of a financial distribution that would be used for property upgrades and bonuses for its 7,000 employees.

The owner of The Venetian resort plans to distribute a dividend of an estimated $620 million to investors and hand out bonuses to the resort’s 7,000 employees.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended approval of the distribution, required by regulation because the operating subsidiary of Apollo Global Management is privately held. The Nevada Gaming Commission is expected to consider the request Nov. 17.

Representatives of The Venetian did not specify the amount of bonuses workers will receive — saying they plan to announce it an employee town hall meeting — but that each employee would would receive the same amount.

The Control Board was required to review the distribution to be sure the company maintains an appropriate debt balance and financial stability of the operation.

Robert Brimmer, chief financial officer at The Venetian, termed it as “right-sizing the capital structure” of the company.

Brimmer said the resort has substantially outperformed expectations since Apollo acquired the property for $6.4 billion from Las Vegas Sands Corp. in February. It was a deal that was first announced in March 2021.

Brimmer said the company had higher-than-expected financial results in the hotel, casino, food and beverage, and meetings and convention business. It managed to maintain high room and occupancy rates since the Apollo team took over.

He said the company intends to invest $1 billion in the property in the next three to four years by remodeling rooms and expanding and upgrading the casino floor with more slot machines.

