Venetian to hold hiring fair next week for 300 jobs

The Strip casino-resort said that some applicants might receive a job offer on the spot at next week’s career fair.

The Venetian is looking to fill approximately 300 jobs ahead of the summer season.

The Strip casino-resort said it will hold a career fair next Wednesday and Thursday, May 27. Some applicants might receive a job offer on the spot.

The Venetian said it is hiring for a variety of positions across the company including for housekeepers, valets, lifeguards, security officers, cage cashiers, cleaning specialists, disinfectant attendants, hosts and bussers, baristas and in-suite dining sales agents.

Applicants may apply for job openings no later than end of day Monday at careers.sands.com to receive a scheduled in-person interview. The company said applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and that walk-in interviews will not be available. There is complimentary self-parking at The Venetian and The Palazzo.

