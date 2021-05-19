96°F
Venetian to hold hiring fair next week for 300 jobs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2021 - 4:42 pm
 
The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Venetian is looking to fill approximately 300 jobs ahead of the summer season.

The Strip casino-resort said it will hold a career fair next Wednesday and Thursday, May 27. Some applicants might receive a job offer on the spot.

The Venetian said it is hiring for a variety of positions across the company including for housekeepers, valets, lifeguards, security officers, cage cashiers, cleaning specialists, disinfectant attendants, hosts and bussers, baristas and in-suite dining sales agents.

Applicants may apply for job openings no later than end of day Monday at careers.sands.com to receive a scheduled in-person interview. The company said applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and that walk-in interviews will not be available. There is complimentary self-parking at The Venetian and The Palazzo.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

