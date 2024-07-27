Visitor turns $3 into $2.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip resort

The Club Serrano member made a $3 bet and had under a dollar left on the machine when they hit it big, according to a news release.

The $2,170,581.77 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine an out-of-town visitor won Friday, July 27, 2024. (Palms Casino)

A visitor to Las Vegas might have been down to their last bet Friday when they hit jackpot for more than $2.1 million playing Wheel of Fortune slots at the Palms.

The Club Serrano member made a $3 bet and had under a dollar left on the machine when they hit it big, according to a Palms news release.

No other details were available.

