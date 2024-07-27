Visitor turns $3 into $2.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip resort
The Club Serrano member made a $3 bet and had under a dollar left on the machine when they hit it big, according to a news release.
A visitor to Las Vegas might have been down to their last bet Friday when they hit jackpot for more than $2.1 million playing Wheel of Fortune slots at the Palms.
No other details were available.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.