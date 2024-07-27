103°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Visitor turns $3 into $2.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip resort

The $2,170,581.77 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine an out-of-town visitor won Friday, ...
The $2,170,581.77 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine an out-of-town visitor won Friday, July 27, 2024. (Palms Casino)
More Stories
The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2 ...
Skeptics are wrong about Bally’s in Las Vegas, chairman says
John, a visitor from California, won $419,743 with a 7-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker at ...
California visitor hits $419K table game jackpot at off-Strip casino
The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2 ...
Tropicana landowner confident in Bally’s, A’s development projects
Tourists take a gondola ride in the Grand Canal at the Venetian hotel-casino photographed, on T ...
IGT, Everi to be acquired in $6.3B deal
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2024 - 12:49 pm
 

A visitor to Las Vegas might have been down to their last bet Friday when they hit jackpot for more than $2.1 million playing Wheel of Fortune slots at the Palms.

The Club Serrano member made a $3 bet and had under a dollar left on the machine when they hit it big, according to a Palms news release.

No other details were available.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
New casino coming for Jokers Wild site
By / RJ

The project, located on the 15-acre site at Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, is positioned to grow with the adjacent master-planned Cadence community.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Three-card poker player hits $436K jackpot at Strip casino
recommend 2
Texas man claims $122k slot win at Strip resort
recommend 3
Sizzlin’ hot: June’s top 5 jackpots across Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
$269K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
recommend 5
Strip casino pays out largest Pai Gow progressive in resort’s history
recommend 6
$109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas