Visitor wins $320K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating tonight, presumably, after hitting it big in a resort slots room.
A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating tonight, presumably, after hitting it big in a resort slots room.
How does a $320,000 jackpot sound?
On Saturday, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said in a tweet, “Winner, winner. Congrats to one lucky guest who won $320,000 playing Pinball in our High Limit Slots room with a $200 2-coin bet.”
Winner, winner. Congrats to one lucky guest who won $320,000 playing Pinball in our High Limit Slots room with a $200 2-coin bet. pic.twitter.com/EF6yGQrrr7
— The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) July 25, 2020