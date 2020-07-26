Visitor wins $320K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating tonight, presumably, after hitting it big in a resort slots room.

(The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas via Twitter)

How does a $320,000 jackpot sound?

On Saturday, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said in a tweet, “Winner, winner. Congrats to one lucky guest who won $320,000 playing Pinball in our High Limit Slots room with a $200 2-coin bet.”