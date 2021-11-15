70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Washington visitor hits $1.39M jackpot on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2021 - 10:38 am
 
Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot on Sunday at Harrah's Las V ...
Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot on Sunday at Harrah's Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot on Sunday at Harrah's Las V ...
Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot on Sunday at Harrah's Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot on Sunday at Harrah's Las V ...
Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot on Sunday at Harrah's Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor from Washington became a millionaire after hitting a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow on Sunday at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot. He had just sat down to play when he picked up a seven card straight flush with a joker according to a release from Caesars Entertainment.

“It’s just surreal,” Pham said. “It’ll hit me tomorrow once it hits the account.”

Pham said he plans to save his winnings.

MOST READ
1
Luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
Luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
2
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
3
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
4
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
5
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
By / RJ

Las Vegas police released a blurry photo from surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be connected to a robbery at the Red Rock Resort early Friday.