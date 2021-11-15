Washington visitor hits $1.39M jackpot on Strip
A visitor from Washington became a millionaire after hitting a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow on Sunday at Harrah’s Las Vegas.
A visitor from Washington became a millionaire after hitting a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow on Sunday at Harrah’s Las Vegas.
Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot. He had just sat down to play when he picked up a seven card straight flush with a joker according to a release from Caesars Entertainment.
“It’s just surreal,” Pham said. “It’ll hit me tomorrow once it hits the account.”
Pham said he plans to save his winnings.