Washington visitor hits $1.39M jackpot on Strip

A visitor from Washington became a millionaire after hitting a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow on Sunday at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot. He had just sat down to play when he picked up a seven card straight flush with a joker according to a release from Caesars Entertainment.

“It’s just surreal,” Pham said. “It’ll hit me tomorrow once it hits the account.”

Pham said he plans to save his winnings.