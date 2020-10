Derek and Greg Stevens, owners of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, acquire and close the Las Vegas Club on Main Street.

The Stevens brothers say they’ll build a third hotel-casino after acquiring a building that housed two small casinos — La Bayou and Mermaids — and the Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch adult entertainment club. The three provided land for the project.

The process of removing the neon sidekick to Vegas Vic and the 24 big letters that spell out “Las Vegas Club” on signs from the venerable casino started a seven-month demolition.

Demolition begins on the Las Vegas Club, La Bayou, Mermaids and the Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch.

Demolition continues into mid-December with the final clearing of the ground not expected until early 2018.

Stevens announces the name of the resort will be Circa. He said at the time the Circa name is a nod to the great eras of the past, and the resort will deliver a new experience built on original old-school Vegas hospitality.

The first from-the-ground-up casino project in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years breaks ground.

The project starts to go vertical with first dozens of concrete pours.

Stevens assures the project will open in 2020.

Construction work crews are slowed by new social distancing requirements brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic. A slow-moving construction elevator can only take four workers at a time to the upper floor forcing Stevens to make some strategic changes in the opening.

Circa’s final metal beam is hoisted and put into place.

Circa gets its first exterior sign bearing its name with a giant “C” and “irca” being lifted to the top of the resort by YESCO Sign Co. crews.

Circa receives clearance to open the casino and hotel rooms separately with the grand opening scheduled for Oct. 28, 2020, and hotel rooms opening in December 2020.

Stevens and his team receive final, unanimous approval for licensing by the Nevada Gaming Commission.