What are casino rewards programs?

Since first appearing in the early-1980s, casino loyalty programs have transformed the gambling experience by offering players a variety of perks that extend well beyond the gaming floor.

Today, nearly every Las Vegas casino features a rewards program for customers. From free hotel stays and complimentary meals to exclusive access to entertainment and priority services, these rewards programs are designed to keep patrons coming back.

Numerous studies on the efficiency of loyalty programs in the retail, dining, airline and hospitality industries have concluded the programs are a valuable tool for customer retention, brand recognition and repeat business.

A 2021 paper in the Journal of Business Research analyzing 30 years of data on loyalty programs described them as “integrated systems of personalized marketing actions and marketing communications that offers tangible and intangible rewards.” The authors went on to say that loyalty programs “induce perceived value” for customers and they reinforce “purchase behaviors” and their “relationship” with the business.

“Thus, (a loyalty program) is a key customer relationship management tool that marketers use to identify, award and retain profitable customers,” the researchers concluded.

Given the competitive nature of the gambling business, it is no wonder Las Vegas casinos encourage guests to enroll in rewards programs.

The primary benefit for casino operators is the accumulation of customer data as a result of the rewards programs. Casinos collect information every time a rewards card is inserted into a slot machine or the loyalty program customer books a hotel room, and that data is used to send targeted marketing messages to individual customers.

The programs are, essentially, a win-win: guests receive value for their play while casinos gain insights that help refine their business strategies.

Enrollment in casino rewards programs is almost always free. Guests can sign up at the casino or online, depending on the company. The casino will assign an account number to the player and give them a membership card.

The concept is simple: the more a customer gambles or spends on property, the more points/credits they receive.

Points or credits can be earned by playing slots or table games. Each program differs on the level of play required to earn points/credits. For example, while one program might award one point/credit for $1 of play at the slots, another casino might want players to gamble $5 at the machines before one point/credit is earned.

Some programs also allow customers to earn points/credits by dining, drinking, shopping or receiving spa/wellness services.

Casino rewards programs typically feature tier levels (e.g., Silver, Gold, Platinum). Players move up tiers by earning a specific number of points/credits in a given period of time (usually one year). Higher tiers offer better benefits.

Depending on the tier level, guests can expect room upgrades at check-in, while higher tiered customers may be eligible for discounted or complementary stays at casino hotels. The same is true of food and beverage, valet, entertainment and other on-site amenities.

Most casino hotels have a separate check-in line for high-tier members, while the highest of tiers may have a completely separate process for checking in.

But the big perk for casino rewards program members is free play. Many loyalty programs offered by Las Vegas casinos allow players to convert earned points/credits into free play.

As with the tier levels, the amount of free play a guest receives increases with their play. The general rule of thumb is higher bets and longer gambling sessions result in better free play offers from casinos.

Here are some of the casino rewards programs available in Las Vegas (this is not a comprehensive list):

Caesars Rewards: Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, The LINQ, Paris, Planet Hollywood

MGM Rewards: Aria, Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan, Excalibur, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York, Luxor, Park MGM

Wynn Rewards: Wynn, Encore

Venetian Rewards: Venetian, Palazzo

Treasury Players Club: Treasure Island

Circus Players Club: Circus Circus

Genting Rewards: Resorts World

Fontainebleau Rewards: Fontainebleau

True Rewards: The STRAT

Infinity Rewards: Sahara

World of Westgate (WOW): Westgate

Boarding Pass: Boulder Station, Durango, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Santa Fe Station, Sunset Station

Boyd Rewards: Aliante, Cannery, California, Fremont, Gold Coast, Main Street Station, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Suncoast

Rio Rewards: The Rio

Club Serrano: The Palms

