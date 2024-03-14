61°F
What’s happening at the Tropicana? Heavy equipment rolls on-site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 4:38 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2024 - 4:53 pm
Excavators and other equipment sit on a back lot of the Tropicana on Thursday, March 14, 2024, ...
Excavators and other equipment sit on a back lot of the Tropicana on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Excavators and other equipment sit on a back lot of the Tropicana on Thursday, March 14, 2024, ...
Excavators and other equipment sit on a back lot of the Tropicana on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A panoramic image of excavators and other equipment sitting on a back lot of the Tropicana on T ...
A panoramic image of excavators and other equipment sitting on a back lot of the Tropicana on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Tropicana has mobilized equipment on-site in preparation for its April 2 closure — but not demolition.

Hotel and casino operator Bally’s Corp. intends to prepare 9 acres of the site for a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Major League Baseball stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics and will begin that process with the closure of the hotel.

Bally’s officials told the Nevada Gaming Control Board that the casino and gaming operations would shut down at 3 a.m. on April 2, with the last hotel guests checking out by noon.

A person familiar with the project on Thursday said the on-site equipment is in preparation of the closure.

When the closure occurs, plenty of trash and debris is anticipated, and excavators are lined up along the perimeter of the 35-acre site.

Officials told the Control Board this month that it has not been decided whether the eventual demolition of the buildings will be through conventional methods or with a more celebratory and flashier implosion similar to the way other historic hotels have been razed.

No demolition permits have been filed with Clark County.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

