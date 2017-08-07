‘Wheel of Fortune’ jackpot hits near $727K on Las Vegas Strip

A slot player parlayed a handful of quarters into a jackpot valued at nearly $727,000 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

One person hit a jackpot worth nearly $727,000 on a "Wheel of Fortune" progressive machine on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The jackpot was hit on an IGT “Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X Multipay” at the Palazzo on the Strip, according to an email from an IGT spokeswoman.

The game is a 25-cent progressive. For this game, a 12 credit or $3 bet was required to win the jackpot.

No other information on the jackpot, including the name of the winner, was immediately available.

The total value of the jackpot was $726,763, according to the email.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

The Wheel of Fortune 25-cent progressive jackpot resets at $200,000.