Win, place or show? Ely and Elko horse races get final approval

Nevada Gaming Commissioners unanimously approved applications for horse races to be held in Ely ...
Nevada Gaming Commissioners unanimously approved applications for horse races to be held in Ely and Elko this summer. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 11:55 am
 

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday gave final approval to parimutuel horse-racing dates in Ely and Elko later this summer.

Commissioners unanimously approved applications for Agricultural District No. 13 in White Pine County for races in Ely Aug. 16-18 and for the Elko County Fair Board in Elko Aug. 23-Sept. 2.

County fair horseracing is one of the highlights of the summer for rural Nevada.

In response to a commission question, Gaming Control Board agent Andrew Olsen said both race facilities will have equipment sophisticated enough to determine winners in close races like the 2024 Kentucky Derby finish in which Mystik Dan nosed out Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the wire.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board had recommended approval of the race dates on June 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

