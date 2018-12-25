Woman wins $1M slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip on Christmas Eve

Christmas came early for one Las Vegas visitor from the United Kingdom after she hit a slot jackpot worth more than $1 million on the Strip on Monday.

The Wheel of Fortune slot machine (Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

The woman, a guest at the Cosmopolitan, had been playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine for 90 minutes when she hit a jackpot worth $1,023,743 on her 960th spin, the property said.

Santa came early. Congrats to one lucky guest who won $1,023,743 on her 960th spin while playing Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/t04agAy3EA — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) December 24, 2018

