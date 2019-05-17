Wynn, MGM in talks about possible Encore Boston Harbor sale

Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International have acknowledged that they have been in talks for Wynn to sell Encore Boston Harbor, due to open in June, to MGM.

Outdoor terraces, which are part of the Grand Ballroom and meeting/event space, overlooking the Encore Harborwalk at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International have acknowledged that they have had talks about the possible sale of Wynn’s $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor to MGM.

A sale would face several hurdles, including a Massachusetts regulation that prohibits one company from owning more than one casino in the state. MGM opened MGM Springfield in the western part of the state in August.

A joint statement from Wynn and MGM to the Review-Journal indicated the “conversations will not impact the jobs at our facilities and will not impact the opening of Encore Boston Harbor.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

