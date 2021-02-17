58°F
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn Resorts says judge dismissed sexual harassment case properly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 2:23 pm
 
In this March 15, 2018 file photo, casino mogul Steve Wynn is seen during a news conference in Medford, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A federal judge properly dismissed a lawsuit filed by nine anonymous women who claimed they were sexually harassed by former Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Steve Wynn, the company told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief Wednesday.

In July, the U.S. District Court for Nevada said the women failed to sufficiently defend their decision to use pseudonyms, and improperly used collective pleading instead of pleading individual acts.

The case was dismissed though plaintiffs filed an appeal in August, asking the appeals court to revive the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

