Wynn Resorts stops $7.1B deal for Australia-based gaming company

Encore and Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

UPDATE: Wynn Resorts has terminated discussions with Crown Resorts.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, company spokesman Michael Weaver said, “Following the premature disclosure of preliminary discussions, Wynn Resorts has terminated all discussions with Crown Resorts concerning any transaction.”

This is a breaking news update. The original story continues below.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is seeking to take over smaller, overseas rival Crown Resorts for $7.1 billion in one of the casino industry’s biggest transactions in years.

The surprise move might be an attempt by Wynn Resorts to stave off a takeover attempt amid a sexual harassment scandal that has hurt the company’s growth prospects, some analysts believe.

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts is offering to pay an even combination of cash and shares, the Melbourne-based operator said in a statement. Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver declined to comment.

Wynn’s offer values Crown’s shares at AU$14.75, about $10.50, a 26 percent premium to Monday’s close. Shares of Crown surged 20 percent Tuesday morning in Australia to AU$14.19.

“The Crown Board has not yet considered the most recent proposal from Wynn. The discussions between Crown and Wynn are at a preliminary stage and no agreement has been reached between the parties in relation to the structure, value or terms of a transaction,’’ Crown Resorts said in the statement.

Crown Resorts owns and operates Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex, two of Australia’s leading resorts. Crown Resorts also owns and operates Crown Aspinalls in London.

The acquisition would be the first by Wynn Resorts, whose CEO Matt Maddox is forging his own path since taking the helm from founder Steve Wynn in February 2018. Maddox last year canceled plans by his predecessor to invest billions in new projects in Las Vegas.

Wynn Resorts operates four casinos, including two in Las Vegas and two in Macau, and is building a fifth in Boston.