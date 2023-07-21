112°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Central Las Vegas industrial park sells to California firm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
Mojave Industrial Park has been sold to a California commercial real estate company. (Intersect ...
Mojave Industrial Park has been sold to a California commercial real estate company. (Intersection Equities)
Mojave Industrial Park has been sold to a California commercial real estate company. (Intersect ...
Mojave Industrial Park has been sold to a California commercial real estate company. (Intersection Equities)

Mojave Industrial Park has sold to a California company for $25.5 million.

The 175,000-square-foot industrial business park is located in the downtown south area of Las Vegas, south of Interstate 515 and northeast of Nevada State Route 582. The site was sold to commercial real estate agency Intersection Equities LLC, which is based out of San Diego, along with a fund managed by Equity Resource Investments, according to an announcement from the buyers.

MDL Group represented the seller, Mojave 15 LLC, in the deal, and Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales of NAI Vegas represented Intersection Equities.

This is the second Las Vegas industrial acquisition for Intersection Equities, as they acquired Arville Business Park, a 31,000-square-foot, two-building industrial park in October of 2021, selling it in late 2022 for $8.4 million.

The Mojave Industrial Park was originally built in 1975 and remodeled in 2006. It currently has seven tenants which include a commercial bakery and a logistics company. The park has four buildings on five separate parcels, totaling 9.1 acres. According to a press release from Intersection Equities, the property is located within an infill industrial area of Central Las Vegas, which saw 15 percent annual rent growth in 2022 and has a 1.6 percent vacancy rate.

Anton Myskiw, a senior associate with Intersection Equities, said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they are excited about the purchase. This is the fifth industrial asset purchase made by the joint venture.

“In addition to addressing all deferred maintenance, we plan to make strategic capital improvements focused on enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of the industrial park for current and prospective tenants.

“Mojave Industrial Park marks Intersection’s second industrial acquisition in Las Vegas, which is a strategic market for Intersection. This off-market transaction created a unique opportunity to enter the infill Central Las Vegas submarket at a cost basis we believe to be well below replacement cost.”

Intersection Equities owns more than 1.4 million square feet of commercial real estate across seven states in the western portion of the country.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana demolition plan on hold as A’s finalize ballpark plan
Tropicana demolition plan on hold as A’s finalize ballpark plan
2
‘I wish there was better health care here’: Radiology changes magnify doctor shortage
‘I wish there was better health care here’: Radiology changes magnify doctor shortage
3
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
4
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
5
Las Vegas pizzeria named among top 50 in US
Las Vegas pizzeria named among top 50 in US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Industrial real estate picking up steam across Southern Nevada
Industrial real estate picking up steam across Southern Nevada
900 acres of BLM land heading to auction
900 acres of BLM land heading to auction
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community
Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
How Las Vegas luxury home market defied national trend
How Las Vegas luxury home market defied national trend