Claims for gig worker jobless benefits spike more than 360% last week

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said the spike is “questionable.”

A security guard instructs Jon Berry, right, to take down a sign he attached to a fence in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building as gig workers protest the Nevada unemployment office on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The number of Nevada gig workers filing for first-time unemployment spiked last week, up more than 360 percent than the previous week.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Thursday that it saw an increase of 45,246 initial claims for its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or 360.9 percent, from last week’s total of 12,537 claims.

DETR said the spike is “questionable.”

Through last week, there have been 562,389 PUA initial claims filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

