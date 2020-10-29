79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Business

Claims for gig worker jobless benefits spike more than 360% last week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 2:52 pm
 
Updated October 29, 2020 - 3:05 pm

The number of Nevada gig workers filing for first-time unemployment spiked last week, up more than 360 percent than the previous week.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Thursday that it saw an increase of 45,246 initial claims for its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or 360.9 percent, from last week’s total of 12,537 claims.

DETR said the spike is “questionable.”

Through last week, there have been 562,389 PUA initial claims filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

 

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak condemns coronavirus ‘lies’
Sisolak condemns coronavirus ‘lies’
2
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
3
F-16 intercepts civilian aircraft near restricted airspace above Trump rally
F-16 intercepts civilian aircraft near restricted airspace above Trump rally
4
Trump criticizes Sisolak in Arizona border rally
Trump criticizes Sisolak in Arizona border rally
5
Presidential election betting breaks record for handle
Presidential election betting breaks record for handle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2 ...
Markets move broadly higher after encouraging reports
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

U.S. stocks are shaking off an early slide and moving broadly higher Thursday as the market steadies after its worst drop in more than four months.

Holiday party packages are being offered at the stadium with the majority of its 10 event space ...
Host your holiday party at Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

With Allegiant Stadium sitting empty during Raiders home games and a limited number of tickets available to UNLV football games, there is another way to get inside the $2 billion facility.