Claims for gig worker jobless benefits spike more than 360% last week
The number of Nevada gig workers filing for first-time unemployment spiked last week, up more than 360 percent than the previous week.
The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Thursday that it saw an increase of 45,246 initial claims for its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or 360.9 percent, from last week’s total of 12,537 claims.
DETR said the spike is “questionable.”
Through last week, there have been 562,389 PUA initial claims filed.
