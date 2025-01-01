Comedian cancels off-Strip show to support striking hospitality workers

Comedian Steve Hofstetter told fans he canceled his Saturday show at Virgin hotel-casino’s 24 Oxford venue, according to a Sunday Facebook post.

Culinary Local 226 workers on strike outside the garage off of E. Hard Rock at the Virgin Hotels after they and management failed to agree on a new multi-year contract on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A comedian scheduled to perform at an off-Strip hotel-casino has canceled his early January show in support of the resort’s striking workers.

“I was hoping the strike would be settled by now, but it isn’t,” Hofstetter wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. “And so in solidarity with the striking culinary workers, I am cancelling my January show at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas.”

The cancellation is one more development in the weeks-long labor dispute between Culinary Local 226 members and Paradise Road resort management.

Over the weekend, Culinary members picketed outside the property, holding signs and chanting while a company-operated electronic sign read, “Respond to our request to arbitrate.”

The Culinary Union strike started on Nov. 15., following months of on-and-off negotiations over a new five-year contract for Virgin’s estimated 700 non-gaming Culinary members. The previous contract expired in June 2023.

Virgin’s management insists the union’s demands are not economically viable and has accused the labor union of failing to negotiate in good faith.

Culinary Treasurer-Secretary Ted Pappageorge thanked the comedian for his support and encouraged others not to cross the picket line.

“Steve’s decision to stand with workers, many of whom are immigrants fighting for a better life, sends a powerful message that no one should tolerate corporate greed or mistreatment of working families,” part of a Tuesday statement read. “We call on all customers, performers, entertainers, conventions, and organizations with scheduled events at Virgin Las Vegas to follow Steve Hofstetter’s lead.”

A Virgin spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Other calls to action from the union to entertainers have not been successful. Singer Shaboozey performed despite Culinary’s encouragement in a satire version of his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” redone as “A Stike Song (VirginLV).”

Hofstetter rescheduled the canceled Las Vegas comedy show to May 19 at Wiseguys Town Square.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.