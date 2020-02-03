78K in Las Vegas set to attend fashion industry show

About 78,000 fashion industry insiders will be gathered inside the Las Vegas Convention Center this week for the biannual MAGIC Las Vegas.

Influencers walk the show floor during the first day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the show floor during the first day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

The convention operated by Informa Exhibitions runs Tuesday through Friday and features men’s, women’s and children’s fashion as well as footwear.

Attendees will also see a few celebrity appearances this year with talks by actress Tori Spelling, sisters Brie and Nikki Bella, influencer Camila Coelho and a private performance by Nelly.

This year’s show will include a trend display on all things denim showcasing the textile’s western influence to unexpected dyes and gender-fluid looks. Another display, dubbed Alice in Fashionland, will take a cue from Alice in Wonderland with a high fashion tea-themed display featuring brands from the WWDMAGIC show.

Sara Vaughn with Informa Markets said new trends for men’s apparel include all over plaid, corduroy and puffer coats.

Kelly Helfman, president of West Coast women’s, said in a news release she expects to see orange still enjoying its run in women’s apparel.

“It all began in 2018, with rust and a smoky shade of copper, and in 2020 it’s a stunning burnt orange. Not Halloween orange but a tasteful orange take on rust. Its bold-but-not over the top and its fun while also very chic,” she said in the release.

She also is keeping an eye out for statement coats “let the coat do the talking,” skirts with slits “it can take you from coffee to shopping to date night and still looked perfect,” and turtlenecks, which she says, “are here with a vengeance.”

Leslie Gallin, president of footwear, said she expects to see sculptured heels, loafer pumps, an updated version of the platform sneaker and bows to catch on in 2020.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.