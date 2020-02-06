At MAGIC Las Vegas fashion show, denim is having a moment

The old standby textile is drawing attention not just for its classic look, but for sustainability and gender-fluidity.

The Denim Vignette Trend Display is seen at the MAGIC fashion trade show at the Mandalay Bay convention center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Attendees walk through the dual-gender contemporary Denim Room at Project during the opening morning of the MAGIC fashion trade show at the Mandalay Bay convention center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Sandia Sivilli, vice president of global sales for DL1961 Premium Denim, displays sustainable denim at DL1961's exhibit at the MAGIC fashion trade show at the Mandalay Bay convention center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Mavi Jeans Inc.'s marketing manager Alissa Friedman discusses different denim trends during the first morning of the MAGIC fashion trade show at the Mandalay Bay convention center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Don Pietranczyk, brand director for Informa, directing Project Womens for the MAGIC fashion trade show, is photographed next to the Denim Vignette Trend Display that he created for the convention, at the Mandalay Bay convention center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Don Pietranczyk, brand director for Informa, directing Project Womens for the MAGIC fashion trade show, is photographed next to the Denim Vignette Trend Display that he created for the convention, at the Mandalay Bay convention center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Whether stretched onto mannequins, draped over hangers or folded in tidy stacks, hundreds of thousands of designs are on display at MAGIC Las Vegas this week.

While about 78,000 industry insiders are scouring the show floor for the most promising styles for fall 2020, the old standby denim is having a moment.

Don Pietranczyk, brand director for West Coast Women’s Fashion, designed a denim trend display for the biannual trade show at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center that highlights the textile in its most current facets.

“I feel like in the last decade, we may have seen a little bit of a shift away from denim,” Pietranczyk says. “I think we’re going to find a way to make them more sustainable — and therefore the cuts are going to be different and the fitting is going to be different and the shades are going to be different. And plus in fashion, as you know, whenever something is out for a while, it needs to come back.”

Sustainability in fashion proves a growing trend as several companies compete to lower the number of resources required to produce jeans and denim jackets.

“The average pair of denim takes 1,500 gallons of water to produce and at DL1961, our denim takes less than 10,” says Sandia Sivilli, the New York-based company’s vice president of global sales. “We use water-efficient botanic fibers like Tencel that use less water in the dying process and we recycle 90 percent of the water.”

The company also has stripped some models of rivets to make them more recyclable.

Other trends in the denim display included styles that are fancy, in light and dark shades, Western, highlighting iconic brands and gender-fluid.

The “His? Hers? Theirs? Who cares?” display showcases denim tops, bottoms, jumpsuits and jackets being worn interchangeably among male and female-styled mannequins.

Pietranczyk sees the growing category as part of an ongoing conversation surrounding gender-neutral and gender-fluid styles.

“We started with Rob (Smith) from Phluid Project last August talking about the concept of it at all,” Pietranczyk says. “So then we continue to talk about it. And that’s another reason why I added that in the denim display so that that conversation wasn’t just a one-off.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.