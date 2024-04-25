What’s inside the massive World Market Center next to I-15?

The massive World Market Center complex next to Interstate-15 has been open since 2005 and brings thousands of visitors to Las Vegas each year.

Conventioneers arrive for the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers mingle at the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas skyline is dominated by the world-class resorts that line Las Vegas Boulevard, while the massive World Market Center is often overlooked.

What exactly is the World Market Center, you ask?

The vast facility is a massive furniture, home decor and gift showroom complex that opened in 2005 right off Interstate 15 in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. It’s located near the Las Vegas Premium Outlets North mall and the Clark County Government Center.

The World Market Center has over 5 million square feet of total space across several buildings. About 315,000 square feet of that space is suited for temporary trade shows, and its 11-acre parking lot can be used as an open air venue for events or as a storage area.

The venue takes advantage of its event space by hosting the Las Vegas Market trade show twice each year, giving furniture, home decor and gift industry insiders opportunities to learn about the newest trends and to place orders. It’s estimated the Las Vegas Market trade shows, which happen in the summer and winter, bring in over 50,000 visitors and more than 4,000 exhibitors.

The World Market Center is considered a “to-the-trade only facility” that mostly only allows industry insiders to access it, according to the center’s website. Members of the public who want access to the World Market Center have to participate in the Design Salon program within the Design Center, which matches a member of the public with an interior designer who can facilitate some access to the center.

Outside of the Las Vegas Market events, the World Market Center hosts dozens of furniture, gift and home decor brands in its space throughout the year.

Although the center is a massive complex, it isn’t the largest showroom complex in the U.S. The High Point Market in High Point, North Carolina has 11.5 million square feet of showroom space across 180 buildings, according to the market’s website.

