Modern furniture and decor on display at Las Vegas Summer Market

The Las Vegas Summer Market brings together thousands of insiders in the furniture, home decor and gift industries to see the latest trends.

Melonie Young, Hospitality sales manager at Propac Images, right, talks to Jenn Turnbull, left, and Gail Doukakis of Prescott, Ariz. in the about their Ghroma Brush Set in the Propac Images showroom during the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers arrive for the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers arrive for the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Isabelle Alpert, from left, Linda Lawrence, and Patti Mu, all of Thousand Oaks, Calif., take a selfie at the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Glasses are shown at Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop during the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers mingle at the Stephen Young showroom during the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cody Elderkin, and Scarlett Pignatello work on the Thymes Sienna Sage Collection at the Stephen Young showroom during the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stephen Young, talks about his Thymes Sienna Sage Collection with Dani Simkhai of Los Angeles, right, and Kate Kirwood in the Stephen Young showroom during the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thymes Sienna Sage Collection is shown at the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers mingle outside The Gerson Companies showroom at the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Maileg House of Miniatures display is shown during the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Maileg House of Miniatures display is shown during the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Maileg House of Miniatures display is shown at the Maileg booth during the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at the World Market Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Moonglow, one company on the Summer Market’s show floor, makes jewelry and clothing products, including the phase of the moon from any date from 1920 to 2030. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lovinflame makes candles and tabletop fire pits, which offers wind-resistant and clean-burning flames using water-soluable, non-toxic and ethanol-free fuel. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Summer Market, held in the 5.3-million-square-foot World Market Center, will bring tens of thousands of industry insiders from over 70 countries to Sin City this week.

Exhibitors, at the biannual event organized by ANDMORE, show off some of the latest trends and products in furniture, decor and gifts. Following a Monday tour of the market, the Las Vegas Review-Journal is showcasing some of most interesting items — and award-winning — products on display from bar cabinets to personalized jewelry.

Moonglow, one company on the Summer Market’s show floor, makes jewelry and clothing products, including the phase of the moon from any date from 1920 to 2030, said Tara McGowan, Moonglow’s director of sales.

“You can choose any moon date of choice to remember a significant event whether it’s a birthday, wedding or anniversary,” she said.

The Moonglow jewelry also can glow in the dark.

Another interesting product on the show floor were candles and tabletop fire pits made by Lovinflame, which offers wind-resistant and clean-burning flames using water-soluable, non-toxic and ethanol-free fuel, according to Allen Phan, the business development manager for Lovinflame.

“We focus on portability with fire so you can carry one of these products from inside your home to sitting out on a patio easily,” he said.

The flames are hot enough to warm an area and only light in the stainless steel wick of each product and can be put out easily with water.

People’s Choice awards

Four products at the Summer Market won “People’s Choice” awards in the following categories: gift, furniture, home decor and temporary gift. The winning products were voted on by buyers at the market and were selected among a group of 40 finalists.

Winning in the furniture category is a mahogany carved bar cabinet made by Virgina-based Hooker Furnishings. The cabinet is part of a new brand for Hooker Furnishings called M, which is focused on millennial and Gen Z customers and have sleeker and more modern designs, said Kristin Hawkins, the senior director of public relations for Hooker Furnishings.

She said the company was glad to receive the award for the bar cabinet since it wanted to use the Summer Market to push out the M brand and “broaden” the company’s presence in the western U.S.

This sentiment of attracting business on the West Coast was shared by Propac Images, the company behind the winning product for the home decor category — Chroma Brush Set images, which is abstract art in a white mat frame. The company was “excited” to get the distinction from voters since it can generate more attention for the Alabama-based wall decor company, said Leeanne Vaughn, the key accounts manager for Propac Images.

“This showroom and event helps us get connected to West Coast customers and this award can boost our sales reputation,” she said.

The Summer Market is seen as the natural place for manufacturers to begin dialogue with buyers especially in the West since this is the only trade show of its kind in the region, said Stephen Young, the president of his namesake Stephen Young company, a Los Angeles-based sales agency that represents more than 60 companies.

“There are no other Western cities that host this size of show or have this large of a permanent showroom,” he said. “Las Vegas really is the only city in the western region with the right scale.”

Young’s company represented the winning product for the gift category — the Sienna Sage Collection, which includes hand washes, body lotions and candles.

The winning product in the temporary gift category was the Maileg House of Miniatures, a mini-toy house made by Maileg, a Danish children’s toy company. Winning the award helps the company sell its mission of getting kids to return to more imaginative forms of play, according to Jessica Barber, the wholesale account manager for Maileg’s North and South America operations.

“This shows we are doing something right,” Barber said.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.