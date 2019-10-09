90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Conventions

Big Boys Toys convention to make Las Vegas debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2019 - 4:59 pm
 

His voice is like a fire hydrant of enthusiasm, valves wide open.

“Why would you come to Big Boys Toys?” Biju Jayaraaj asks with such gusto that you can practically hear his eyes widen to the diameter of a couple of extra-large pizzas over the phone. “You come to Big Boys Toys to see products that you never knew to Google for.”

“I’m sorry,” he says shortly thereafter. “I get excited when I talk about it.”

Hey, who doesn’t get excited about virtual reality sandboxes, luxe dog collars from Denmark, artisanal furniture made of petrified wood, and $6 million hot rods?

All will be on display at the local debut of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition taking place Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Launched by Jayaraaj in 2009, Big Boys Toys has been held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the India native has lived since 1996.

This year, the goal of bringing Big Boys Toys stateside has finally been met.

“You graduate from Dubai to Vegas,” Jayaraaj says. “Whatever we see in Dubai, Vegas is 10 times more. This is the place to be.”

Futuristic fare

When Jayaraaj and Big Boys Toys hit town for the first time, they’ll be bringing a wide variety of wares, from handmade Italian guitars to amphibious aircraft to high-end art and fashion offerings.

Harley-Davidson will launch its first line of kids’ electric motorcycles at the showcase. A Ford GP40 sports car with a seven-figure price tag will be in the house. And, it almost goes without saying, the world’s only turbine-powered JB10 Jetpack from Jetpack Aviation will be there.

“More people have walked on the moon than have flown the jetpack,” Jayaraaj says of the model in question. “Can you believe it? When the exhibitor told us, I said, ‘This can’t be true.’ He said, ‘No, 12 people have walked on the moon and only four people have flown the jetpack.’ ”

While its offerings are diverse, the unifying theme at Big Boys Toys is a singular one: innovation.

“It’s a huge plan for Big Boys Toys: to nurture the innovation and take it forward,” Jayaraaj says. “Everyone should be given an opportunity. If you have opportunity, people can go places. Most of our exhibitors are not big companies. We have a research team who researches throughout the year to see what is new in the world, and we give (companies) opportunities, ‘Come showcase your product to the world, because people want to see this. This is amazing.’ ”

One such company is Vegas-based Brutus Electric Motorcycles, which specializes in custom, hand-built bikes that typically take 12 to 18 months to create.

Chris Bell, owner of the company, was contacted by Big Boys Toys several years ago to take part in the Dubai shows but could never make it work schedule-wise.

When he learned it was coming to Vegas, he was eager to get on board.

“I’ve been following them through the years, and the things they have there are really cool,” Bell says. “You’re going to get to see things that you don’t get to see every day at all the shows that are always in Vegas. I go to SEMA and CES every year, I go to all the different shows, and this show has something that’s just slightly different, slightly unique.”

The same could be said of the bike that Bell will have at Big Boys Toys.

Among its one-of-a-kind flourishes: a stingray-hide seat.

“We had to have that imported from Thailand,” Bell says. “It took quite a bit of time. You have to get releases and documentation that you’re not taking it from an endangered source.”

Starting small, dreaming big

Brutus Electric Motorcycles will be one of several local vendors at Big Boys Toys, joined by Chris O Creations, which features the metal sculptures of artist Chris O’Rourke, ion technology company Wellnex Group LLC, wireless tech outfit ConnectMe Solutions and more.

The idea for Big Boys Toys this year is to start small and grow in successive outings.

“What you’re going to see is just a teaser,” Jayaraaj says “Next year, we already have six times more exhibitors who’ve shown an interest in coming here.

“Our objective has always been to make Vegas the home show,” he adds. “We want to take this around world, but we want to make Vegas the show that we talk about.”

In other words, he wants Big Boys Toys to be a convention that doesn’t adhere to convention.

“It is a convention, I’m not saying ‘no,’ but ‘convention’ makes it sound so boring,” Jayaraaj says. “This is fun. A friend of mine said, ‘Coming to Big Boys Toys is like going to a blockbuster movie; the only difference is that you’re a part of the action here.’ This is Disneyland for grown-ups.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST