A sampling of mealtime options on the Convention Center grounds

Five places to grab a bite or a cup of Joe at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Shrimp salad from Lindo Michoacan at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Biloxi fried chicken sandwich from Honey Salt is topped with slaw and Durkee dressing on a brioche bun. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thai curry bowl from Walla Pao includes seasoned veggies in a mild curry, topped with crispy cubes of tofu. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Miyagi Burger from Bachi Burger includes bacon, a fried egg and onion rings, served alongside fries. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas review-Journal)

Blackbird Nitro Coffee can be found at Five Spots in the South Hall's Aces food court. (Blackbird Beverages)

Between the stellar lineup of world-renowned chefs on the Strip and the exploding neighborhood dining scene, finding great places to eat while you’re in town for CES shouldn’t be a problem. But what about those days when you can’t get out of the Convention Center? If you’re too busy wheeling, dealing or exploring the show floor to leave, have no fear. There are plenty of dining options right on the Las Vegas Convention Center grounds.

According to Centerplate, which runs hospitality, food and beverage operations for the Convention Center, there are 183 points of sale distributed between 60 locations on its campus. They include two large food courts in the main lobby and South Hall, stand-alone restaurants, food trucks in the parking lots, carts scattered throughout the grounds and even a robotic pizza maker on the show floor. Here are just a few of your choices.

CES 2020 All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Lindo Michoacan

With multiple locations throughout the valley, Lindo Michoacan is one of Las Vegas’ most popular off-Strip Mexican chains. For a hint on why, visit their outlets in either of the Convention Center’s food halls: Aces in the South Hall, or Lucky’s in the main lobby. If you’re looking for something light, try their shrimp salad, served in a pair of avocado shells alongside an order of chips and pico de gallo ($9.75).

Bachi Burger

For nearly a decade, the Asian-influenced burger spot Bachi Burger was one of Las Vegas’ most celebrated neighborhood restaurant chains. Today, the locations within the Lucky’s and Aces food courts are the only remaining examples of what they once offered. If you’re really hungry, try the Miyagi Burger: a 5.3 -ounce beef patty topped with two slices of bacon, a fried egg and thick and crispy onion rings, accompanied by French fries ($13.50).

Honey Salt

Elizabeth Blau is a restaurateur, author and Las Vegas institution who has been shaking up the valley’s dining scene since she oversaw the creation of Bellagio’s original restaurant program. Her Summerlin hotspot, Honey Salt, has a stand-alone offshoot in the Convention Center’s main lobby that provides a sampling of why. Try the Biloxi fried chicken sandwich, topped with creamy slaw and house Durkee dressing on a brioche bun ($13).

Walla Pao

You can find this Asian concept, exclusive to the Convention Center, in each of the two food courts and as a stand-alone spot on the main concourse. Among its offerings are a selection of rice bowls. The char siu chicken bowl comes with sweet, teriyaki-style seasoning that packs a spicy kick ($14.50). Beef sukiyaki offers accents of ginger and other flavors ($14.50). And for vegetarians, the Thai Curry bowl has a collection of well-seasoned veggies in a mild curry, topped with crispy cubes of tofu ($14.50).

Blackbird Nitro Coffee

Finding a cup of coffee you like shouldn’t be a problem, no matter where you are in the Convention Center. There’s a Starbucks in the main hall, a coffee place called Five Spot within the South Hall’s Aces food court, and carts scattered throughout the grounds. And if nitro coffee is your drink of choice, you won’t even have to interact with a human to get a creamy cup. Blackbird Nitro Coffee offers a pair of self-serve carts in the main lobby, just outside of the central hall. Just walk up, swipe your credit card, and pour yourself a cup of frothy caffeine (50 cents per ounce).

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. FOllow him on Twitter and Instagram at @almancinivegas.