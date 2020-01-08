52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CES 2020

Allegiant Stadium at forefront of technological revolution

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2020 - 5:47 pm
 

NFL chief information officer Michelle McKenna and her staff have learned a great deal about integrating technology into the league and its venues during the seven years she has served in the role.

It all will be on display when Allegiant Stadium opens for the 2020 season.

CES 2020

All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

“We’re going to get to see a great example of technology done right when the stadium opens here in Las Vegas,” she said Tuesday at Aria during a 45-minute panel discussion titled “NFL on the Digital Frontier” as part of CES. “Every time a new stadium gets built, you have a chance to up your game, and with the connectivity going online there, we’re looking very forward to the fan experience that’s going to happen in Las Vegas.”

McKenna said she met with builders for a status report Monday during her trip to the league’s newest market and came away impressed with the integration of technology.

“You want to future-proof something when you’re spending billions, but that’s impossible, so you want to build in flexibility,” she said during the discussion as part of the international consumer electronics show. “So we help with that, and we get to learn from every stadium that’s built and every Super Bowl we have. We learn so much and then get to bring it to fruition in every new stadium.”

It’s a far cry from when she joined the league as its first chief information officer in 2012. McKenna said one of her first initiatives was to make sure fans at every NFL stadium could have access to WiFi. Only six had the capability at the time. The rest were done within 18 months.

Now with Allegiant Stadium and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles opening for the 2020 season, more than half the league’s playing facilities will be 5G enabled well ahead of most consumers even having access to compatible devices.

McKenna said it’s part of a process that has seen the league’s tech people get involved at the beginning of projects instead of being called in after facilities were already near completion.

“Every company is a tech company now, so you can’t leave your technology part until the end,” she said. “You just can’t. You will fail. We’re in at the very beginning of everything now.”

She hopes it will help enhance the fan experience in an age in which more and more consumers are opting for the comforts of their home on game day.

“We always say the best place to watch an NFL game is an NFL stadium, but let’s face it, the living room is pretty great, too,” McKenna said. “There’s so much you can do with that kind of speed and connectivity. I think 5G will be one of the biggest things because it will allow you to immerse yourself in the games in a different way holding your phone up to the field and getting instant data about who’s on the field or something as simple as the virtual yellow line you see on broadcasts that you don’t see in the stadium.

“I think 5G will really revolutionize the fan experience in everything from ticketing to food and beverage to ingress, egress and the in-seat experience.”

That’s not to say there are no limits to how much the league wants to incorporate the latest trends.

“Technology should never be done for technology’s sake,” McKenna said. “If it doesn’t have a purpose it meets and it’s overkill, then we shouldn’t do it. With that many pieces and parts, that means there’s that many points of failure as well. You can overcomplicate something that in its purest form doesn’t need complicating.”

A prime example would be measuring for first downs. McKenna said the technology is good enough to never have to bring the sticks onto the field again in what is looking more and more like a relic of past generations in an era in which viewers instantaneously know catch probabilities and the top speed each player reached on a particular snap.

“We don’t really need to bring out the chains in the future, but maybe we still will,” she said. “There are things you don’t need to do just because you can. You need to do it because you should and because it will make the experience better, it will make our coaches and players be the best they can be. As long as we keep coming back to those core values, I don’t think we’ll overtech it.”

Still, the advancements keep coming. Sensors in the ball and on uniforms are gathering more and more data with even more planned in stadiums and on the field.

The league has initiatives for gathering information that can help with everything from predicting and reducing injuries to expanding the collection of information and statistics for advanced fantasy games and sports betting opportunities.

“The most important thing we have is the game,” McKenna said. “(We want to ensure) our games are as strong and competitive as always and find new and advanced ways to make sure the game stays as great as it is, but also takes things to the next generation.

“I think five years from now we’ll be talking about how we implemented all those pieces and parts to take the game to an even greater level.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Small appliances unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: A suitcase that follows you, video games to heal you at Pepcom's Digital Experience - VIDEO
Get a glance at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! a showcase of products that will be at this week’s CES convention. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods Inc. Debuts Impossible Pork - VIDEO
At a pre-CES news conference at Mandalay Bay’s Kumi restaurant Monday night, a company representative announced that the participants were the “first people in the world” to try the new plant-based product, which it provided as samples in the form of Impossible Pork banh mi, char siu buns, dan dan noodles, pork katsu, pork shumai and sweet-sour-and-numbing meatballs.
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The Future of Transportation - VIDEO
Many automotive companies at CES unveil their plans for the future of transportation including safer driverless cars, safety features and a partnership between Uber and Hyundai. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: What you've missed so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST