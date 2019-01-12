CES 2019: 5G ‘will change everything’, revolutionize the world

While there was little doubt among attendees that 5G will revolutionize the world, when that revolution will actually dawn is disputed.

CES 2019: What Is 5G And When Will It Come To Vegas? (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, speaks about 5G during an LG news conference at CES International, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ignacio Contreras, of Qualcomm Technologies, talks about the new Qualcomm 5G platform network at CES International Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Qualcomm 5G platform release is scheduled for later in 2019. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Qualcomm introduces their 5G mobile network at CES International Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Qualcomm 5G platform release is scheduled for later in 2019. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A sign advertises 5G at the Qualcomm booth at CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LG ELECTRONICS - Dave VanderWaal, Senior Vice President of Marketing, LG Electronics USA, announced LG Electronics will be one of the first smartphone makers with 5G in the U.S. this year at the LG Electronics 2019 Press Conference during 2019 International CES, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Jack Dempsey/AP Images for LG Electronics)

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York. AT&T has drawn ridicule by relabeling the network used by some of its phones as “5G E” to signal that the next-generation wireless network is here. Problem is, phones capable of connecting to 5G aren’t coming for another few months, and a national 5G network won’t be deployed until 2020 or 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE- In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo visitors stand near a 5G logo at a display the PT Expo in Beijing. AT&T has drawn ridicule by relabeling the network used by some of its phones as “5G E” to signal that the next-generation wireless network is here. Problem is, phones capable of connecting to 5G aren’t coming for another few months, and a national 5G network won’t be deployed until 2020 or 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Attendees watch a drone demonstration during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gregg Barker tries out a DJI drone at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

CES attendees check out a Ford self-driving delivery vehicle at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Convention goers explore the Denso Urban Moves autonomous vehicle in the North Hall during the second day of CES 2019 on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The four day tech event brings over 4,500 vendors and 180,000 attendees, and is the largest annual show in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Samuel Tuala explores immersive training in XR technology during the last day of CES 2019 on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The four day tech event brought over 4,400 vendors and 180,000 attendees, and is the largest annual show in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Two CES attendees, including a New Jersey surgeon, studied a 3D CT scan of a heart at the Intel Corp. booth Thursday.

Even though a doctor sat at one table facing south while the other attendees sat a few feet away facing north, they could collaborate in real time on the same scan, seeing one another as holographic images.

Swap those attendees out with a heart specialist in New York or in another country, and the power of the technology — created by Belgian-based company Mimesys — emerges.

The best specialists in the medical world could be made available to patients anywhere when time is of the essence.

The uses for holographic technology range across industries and life moments. A father serving in the armed forces can appear beside his daughter while she blows out her birthday candles, as a video shown during a CES keynote suggested.

This technology — like others that were on display at the convention dedicated to consumer technology — could not be made possible without fifth-generation wireless technology that enables massive amounts of data to be instantly sent.

No wonder people are using bold statements to describe fifth-generation wireless technology and its abilities. AT&T CEO John Donovan called it a “game changer” during his keynote Wednesday. One day earlier Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg called it a “quantum leap” compared with the current fourth generation.

Fifth-generation technology “will change everything,” Vestberg said, with its ability to transmit data 1,000 times faster and connect 10 times more devices per square kilometer. It will be as revolutionary as the advent of the steam engine and electricity were in their day, he added.

While there was little doubt among attendees that 5G will revolutionize the world, when that revolution will actually dawn is disputed.

“CES 2019 is for all intents and purposes the dawn of 5G for real,” MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael Kassan told attendees at a keynote Wednesday.

However, other speakers seemed to push back on that.

“We talk about it being real, but it is not here,” said Alicia Hatch, chief marketing officer at Deloitte Digital.

When 5G will be available to most U.S. residents is unclear. The two mobile operators have begun launching 5G in parts of select U.S. cities.

However, most mobile phones aren’t 5G-capable. Apple won’t launch a phone equipped to handle the speeds until 2020, according to tech publisher Digital Trends.

“It is not a light switch that is going to turn on tomorrow and glow brightly. It is not going to glow brightly across the country in the same way and on the state time line. Its promise is going to take some time,” Beth Sidhu, COO of The Stagwell Group, said during a CES panel discussion.

And it may not spread across the U.S. first. Asia is “seriously” outpacing the U.S. on the rollout 5G, said Hatch.

Autonomous cars, drones

Nonetheless, CES 2019 showed companies are preparing for its launch, especially those involved in autonomous vehicles, drones and virtual reality.

5G makes it possible to connect millions more devices to the internet. That enables sensors on autonomous cars to work in real time and “see” other vehicles and objects, like humans, on the road.

Likewise, it will enable telecommunications and power companies to use thousands of drones to check their sprawling infrastructure.

Only 10 percent of enterprises have a “major” drone program, and none of them are connected to a wireless network, said Mariah Scott, president of Skyward, Verizon’s drone unit.

“We knew early on that connectivity would be critical for drones to truly transform our world. 5G will usher in a new era of aviation where we connect and integrate drones into the national airspace,” Scott said.

Health care impact

Virtual reality has not lived up to the hype it generated a few years ago, in part because slow data speeds made the experience unreliable, which sometimes caused people to feel sick.

But 5G’s ability to move large data instantly should largely solve those problems. The latest wireless generation has the ability to reduce the delay between an event you are watching on a connected device and when it actually happened to milliseconds.

That opens up the possibility of harnessing virtual reality to watch a live event remotely as if you were there. Fans unable to make it to a venue would be able to watch a sporting event from the perspective of a player or a music concert as if they were beside the singer.

The biggest technology companies are “pouring billions of dollars” into virtual reality as 5G prepares to roll out, said Danny Keens, vice president of content for NextVR, a virtual reality broadcaster for live events.

“(5G) will be a game changer for us because it is ultimately going to allow us to give people the sense of presence and emotion that we haven’t been able to deliver today, certainly live,” Keens told a CES audience.

And, as the case of a doctor studying a 3D image of a heart with another specialist far away, it will have profound implications for the medical industry.

5G “will turbo-charge our health care industry. It will transform the health care relationship between doctors and patient,” said Kassan.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.