CES 2019 DFree detects how full your bladder is — VIDEO

It’s targeted toward seniors and people with disabilities, said Ty Takayanagi, the company’s vice president of marketing and business development.

Using ultrasound technology, the DFree, created by San Diego-based Triple W, is an incontinence sensor used to detect the amount of urine in the bladder to tell a person when they have to go.

“Once it’s connected, you just launch an application, and this shows you how much urine you have,” he said.

Patients can change their notifications to alert them when their bladder is, for example, 50 percent full.

The product costs about $500 online, or can be rented from dfree.biz for $40 monthly.

