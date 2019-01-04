CES 2019 Innovation Awards highlights some must-see gadgets

The annual competition honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Award categories include, 3D printing, digital imaging/photography, virtual and augmented reality and more.

Snips is an end-to-end embedded voice AI for connected devices that runs locally & offline, offering OEMs production-grade natural language and simple voice commands solutions without sacrificing brand identity, performance or user data. No other company can cover this entire spectrum. (Consumer Technology Association)

Zmi is a friendly & approachable robot that makes the exciting world of artificial intelligence and self-driving cars accessible to everyone. (Consumer Technology Association)

ZOMEKIT converts apartment complexes into energy grid-aware, smart buildings providing energy savings and revenue generation. The ZOME gateway with integrated blockchain support, transforms thermostats and appliances into transactive energy devices. (Consumer Technology Association)

Energysquare developed a universal wireless charger for laptops, based on its "Power by Contact" patented conductive charging technology. Fast, powerful, with no electromagnetic waves, the purpose is to keep laptops always charged avoiding the inconveniences of conventional wired charging. (Consumer Technology Association)

The Scalys TrustBox is the high-grade secure router & IoT gateway for safe and trusted communication with the connected world. It secures the communication and connectivity of connected devices at home and on the go with military-grade of security. (Consumer Technology Association)

The Leica BLK3D is a handheld reality capture device that produces easily shareable 2D images embedded with accurate 3D spatial data. Its on-board software features powerful edge detection that enables a point, click, and tap-to-measure user experience that is unique to the BLK3D. (Consumer Technology Association)

Goodbye dirty dishes. Tetra is an internet-connected compact dishwasher that quickly cleans tableware, wine glasses, baby bottles, etc. in minutes using a gallon of water. With its own water reservoir, no plumbing is required. Place and use it anywhere that has a standard electrical outlet. (Consumer Technology Association)

Qoobi ONE is a wireless tube preamplifier that allows you to play digital music files from any source (smartphone, tablet, etc.) via Bluetooth, using the best analogue technologies based on vacuum tubes that make sound Incredibly bright and emotional. (Consumer Technology Association)

Design in AR with real world dimensions, images, videos, and links using our Extended Reality platform. Then bring your plans to life in the real world using hardware to direct you with turn-by-turn directions, eliminating the need to do any math. (Consumer Technology Association)

KAIZN, Worldճ 1st Personal AI Assistant in Hearing Care, constantly learns about usersՠbehaviors, hearing needs & sound preferences, prompting users to indicate needs in different sound environments & situations. It can over time automatically optimize sound settings where/when needed. (Consumer Technology Association)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs deliver the ultimate PC gaming experience. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing architecture and the revolutionary RTX platform, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080 and 2070 GPUs bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. (Consumer Technology Association)

The latest model in LGճ flagship V series, the LG V40ThinQ, empowers users to channel their inner creator with the best multiple performance cameras and largest OLED display. With a triple-rear camera and dual-front camera, the V40ThinQ is the first premium smartphone with five cameras. (Consumer Technology Association)

The Yoga Book C930 is the worldճ first dual display laptop with E Ink which turns into a dynamic, customizable keyboard at the touch of a button. Combined with Windows 10 and Intel Core processor performance in a thin and light form factor with great battery life. (Consumer Technology Association)

-All-in-One Camera for 8K 3D VR capture-FarSight 360-degree Live Monitoring Technology-FlowState Stabilization Technology (Consumer Technology Association)

Our groundbreaking InnovizOne auto-grade LiDAR and Computer Vision software enables the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles by providing high-performance, low-cost 3D vision and the software to turn that vision into actionable driving insights. (Consumer Technology Association)

The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is the first-ever Harry Potter STEM product. The build-it-yourself wireless wand shows fans of all ages how to code and create, as you flick and swish through 70+ challenges inspired by the Wizarding World to make serpents slither, feathers float and more. (Consumer Technology Association)

GENNY is a water from air generator with constant access to safe, high quality drinking water, eliminating dependence on tap water, environmental waste and cost of plastic bottles. It is a plug and drink solution requiring only electricity to operate with easy integration into homes and offices. (Consumer Technology Association)

CoCoon is a 2.0 beehive with active thermal system and IOT features. The system is a way to ficht against climate change and an embedded treatment for the most dangerous bees killer, the varroa destructor .This is a self powered product, with complete remote control and monitoring via GSM/LoRa (Consumer Technology Association)

AQUIO is a fashion inspired hydration bottle for stylish & active music loving individuals. A double wall insulated, BPA free, stainless steel bottle and removable waterproof Bluetooth speaker combine for a product that hydrates body & mind. AQUIO speaker bottle is the ultimate convenience. (Consumer Technology Association)

CES will showcase an array of gadgets when it kicks off next week.

More than 180,000 attendees are expected to roam the 2.7 million net square feet of exhibit space and see the more than 4,400 exhibiting companies during the show. It runs Tuesday through Friday in Las Vegas.

The CES Innovation Awards highlights a few of the must-see gadgets.

