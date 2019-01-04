CES 2019 Innovation Awards highlights some must-see gadgets

CES will showcase an array of gadgets when it kicks off next week.
More than 180,000 attendees are expected to roam the 2.7 million net square feet of exhibit space and see the more than 4,400 exhibiting companies during the show. It runs Tuesday through Friday in Las Vegas.
The CES Innovation Awards highlights a few of the must-see gadgets.
The annual competition honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Award categories include 3D printing, digital imaging/photography, virtual and augmented reality and more.
Scroll through the photos above to see the honorees for the 2019 CES Innovation Awards.