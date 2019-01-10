CES

CES 2019: Instantly diagnose your skin trouble with new camera — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2019 - 11:52 pm
 
Updated January 10, 2019 - 6:12 pm

Diagnosing your skin woes is about to be as simple as snapping a selfie.

The Lumini device allows users to snap a photo of their face and instantly receive feedback regarding common skin problems including wrinkles, pore size, redness, acne and dark spots.

AI software running on the multispectral camera diagnoses users’ skin condition and recommends suitable cosmetic treatment.

The company Lululab received a 2019 CES Innovation Award for the device.

“Lumini is the first AI technology-based beauty solution that allows you to complete a skin test in only 10 seconds by taking photos,” CEO Yongjoon Choe says. “By collecting big data on skin types related to ethnic origin and environment, we aim to transform Lumini into an AI solution that recommends customized lifestyles and foods for all kinds of users.”

Starting this summer, the device will be available at cosmetics counters such as Sephora. Users will be able to scan their skin and get personalized product recommendations.

