CES 2019: Instantly diagnose your skin trouble with new camera — VIDEO

Lululab has developed an AI-based product that will take an image of your face, analyze it and recommend what product or products you might need to achieve healthier skin.

People listen to product representatives talk about Lumini by Lululabs, billed as an AI skincare assistant, on the convention floor at CES 2019 on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lumini by Lululabs can diagnose your skin's condition in just ten seconds. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lumini by Lululabs, which can diagnose your skin's condition in 10 seconds, is displayed on the CES 2019 floor on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lumini by Lululabs, a product that can diagnose your skin's condition in 10 seconds, is displayed at a booth on the CES 2019 floor on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diagnosing your skin woes is about to be as simple as snapping a selfie.

The Lumini device allows users to snap a photo of their face and instantly receive feedback regarding common skin problems including wrinkles, pore size, redness, acne and dark spots.

AI software running on the multispectral camera diagnoses users’ skin condition and recommends suitable cosmetic treatment.

The company Lululab received a 2019 CES Innovation Award for the device.

“Lumini is the first AI technology-based beauty solution that allows you to complete a skin test in only 10 seconds by taking photos,” CEO Yongjoon Choe says. “By collecting big data on skin types related to ethnic origin and environment, we aim to transform Lumini into an AI solution that recommends customized lifestyles and foods for all kinds of users.”

Starting this summer, the device will be available at cosmetics counters such as Sephora. Users will be able to scan their skin and get personalized product recommendations.

