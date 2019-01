Kiki has cameras and facial recognition so it will learn who its owner is.

CES 2019: Meet Kiki, the robotic pet that can be trained (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robotic pets are making a showing at CES.

Kiki from Zoetic is a robotic pet that can be trained.

More than 180,000 are at CES, which runs through Friday. More than 4,400 exhibiting companies are showcasing across more than 2.9 million net square feet of space.

